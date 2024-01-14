Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Citroën presented the fourth generation of the C3 first in its electric version, called Citroën ë-C3, and will be offered with petrol engines at a later date. It measures 4.02 meters in length, has 113 HP and an approved range of 320 km. It is already possible to pre-order it to be among the first to receive it when deliveries begin in spring 2024.

The 113 hp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor sits in front of the passenger compartment and drives the front wheels. It is powered by a 44 kWh LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) battery. It can be charged up to a maximum of 100 kW in direct current (from 20 to 80% in 26 minutes, according to Citroën) and 11 kW in alternating current (from 20 to 80% in 2 hours and 50 minutes).

The ë-C3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in “around 11 seconds” and reaches a top speed of 135 km/h. The average range certified according to the WLTP cycle is 320 km.

There is room for five passengers in the passenger compartment. The dashboard design is simple (C-Zen lounge concept according to Citroën) and in the center there is a mobile phone holder (You trim level) or a 10.25-inch touchscreen (Max trim level). You and Max are the two trim levels to choose from, the first being the base level. The buttons for operating the climate control are mechanical and are located under the central air vents.

If you have You level mobile phone support (or “My Citroen Play with Smartphone Station”, as Citroën calls it), the phone connects to the car via NFC and can be used as a multimedia system via a dedicated application developed from Citroën. It has nothing to do with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, connection protocols available only with the Max level and the 10.25-inch touchscreen. Citroën also includes a surface for inductive phone charging as standard with the Max level.

Behind the steering wheel, small and flattened at the top and bottom, there is no instrumentation. Data usually displayed on the instrument panel (such as speed, battery charge percentage and range) are shown on a head-up display set in a horizontal strip at the base of the windshield. The trunk has a volume of 310 liters. The rear bench seat can be folded into one piece (You) or into two asymmetrical seats with a 60/40 split (Max; image).

All ë-C3s are equipped with Citroën Advanced Comfort hydraulic suspension, with hydraulic stops in rebound and compression. This solution, present on other Citroën models such as the C4 and C5 Aircross, significantly improves driving comfort, particularly on large bumps. The Max equipment level also includes “Citroën Advanced Comfort” seats (like the suspension), equipped with additional padding that makes them more comfortable.

The standard equipment of the ë-C3 You includes climate control (with manual control), electric mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, lane departure warning, LED headlights and 16 inch wheels. The Max level includes climate control with automatic control function, rear electric windows, rear view camera, driver's seat height adjustment, roof painted in a different color from the body and 17-inch wheels.

The body of the Citroën ë-C3 is 4.02 meters long, 1.81 meters wide and 1.58 meters high (the ground clearance is 16.3 centimetres). Five colors are available, two for You (Polar White and Monte Carlo Blue) and three for Max (Mercury Grey, Perla Nera Black and Elixir Red). The design features some elements inspired by the Citroën OLI prototype, such as the headlights, lights and lower grille. The ë-C3 is also the first Citroën to sport the brand's new logo.

The ë-C3 derives from the ë-C3 that Citroën has been marketing in India since the beginning of 2023, but the European model has been adapted to meet marketing needs on our continent. Its platform is the e-CMP, less advanced than the e-CMP2 used, for example, by the Jeep Avenger. It will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Trnava (Slovakia).

