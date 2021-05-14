The news acquired a new dimension since the arrival of the pandemic and the need for information on the subject had a direct impact on the rating of news signals. Last April, TN (All News) was left with the largest audience, as measured by Kantar Ibope Media. In second place was C5N, with a minimal difference.

The fact of spending more time indoors, due to sanitary restrictions, from March 2020 until now, raised the audience rates of television in general and cable channels, in particular.

Kantar Ibope Media’s measurements cover the segment Monday to Sunday from 7 to 24 hours and are basically referred to lit in homes.

The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, in the cycle A dos voices, from TN.

In this way, with 2.36 rating points, TN was the most viewed, followed by C5N with 2.15. The podium of the first places is completed by ESPN, which climbed from eighth place (with 0.91) to third, now scoring 1.42 points.

With the appearance of new restrictions and the cases of contagion due to the covid pandemic, the news signals once again climbed to the top audience positions. According to the ranking prepared by Kantar Ibope Media, the bid for leadership, month by month, between TN and C5N remained firm and the Artear signal showed the winner.

In April, TN scored 2.36, climbing from second place in March to first a month later, and C5N was 2.15 against 1.83 previously. The numbers continue to show the public’s need for information, in this context of a pandemic.

In fact, other news channels ranked fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh among the preferences for cable signals.

The fourth place went to A24 with 1.28; the fifth for Crónica TV with 1.24 ,; the sixth for LN + with 1.24 (which marked a rebound compared to previous months) and the seventh was occupied by Channel 26 with 1.08 points, always in the time slot from 7 to 24.

On the other hand, LN + leads the prime time slot with programs by Eduardo Feinmann, Jonathan Viale, Carlos Pagni and Alfredo Leuco (the different days of the week), which range between 2 and 3 points.

Sergio Lapegüe, with Tempraneros, leads the cable’s first morning, Photo Fernando de la Orden

In TN the cycle Early (from 6 to 10, led by Sergio Lapegüe and Roxy Vázquez, accompanied by Matías Bertolotti, Fernando Molinero, Leo Paradizo, Naza Di Serio, Cuchi Prat and Adrián Ventura, leads the first morning with an average rating of 2.31 points.

The segment from 10 to 13, in charge of Guillermo Lobo and Lorena Maciel also has very good numbers, (3.2 on average) competing almost head to head with the air channels in their strip.

Other strong segments for evening information: TN Central (at 18), with Nicolás Wiñazki, Maru Duffard, Nacho Otero and Marcelo Bonelli, followed by the second part, from 7:30 p.m., when Carolina Amoroso joins and Jorge Lanata and Nelson Castro have a special participation with their respective political columns.

During the week, the night segment is occupied by different political analysts: on Mondays, Joaquín Morales Solá with From the plain; on Tuesdays Nicolás Wiñazki with Double W, View and Rever; the Wednesdays, Two voices with Marcelo Bonelli and Edgardo Alfano; Thursdays ANDwe are great with Diego Leuco followed by True consequence with Luciana Geuna and Maru Duffard. And on Fridays, In the path with Mario Markic and then Phenomena, with José Bianco and Matías Bertolotti.

President Alberto Fernández was interviewed by C5N

For his part, in C5N, Víctor Hugo Morales leads The newspaper, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., accompanied by Agustina Rivas.

The mornings of C5N are in charge of Luli Trujlllo and Diego Iglesias, with Argentina live Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., preceded by Argentine Mornings (from 6 to 9) with Tomás Méndez and Sol Urroz.

Pablo Duggan, for his part, occupies the 22 o’clock schedule with Challenge 2021, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Gustavo Sylvestre goes from Monday to Thursday at 20 with Minute one.

