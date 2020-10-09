Mumbai Police on Friday issued a ‘summons’ against a news channel reporter for allegedly mobilizing a part of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra here last month. An official gave this information.

The official said that this reporter is also accused of obstructing the discharge of his duties by a public servant. “The reporter had mobilized during the demolition of a part of Kangana’s office at Pali Hill last month,” he said. He also encouraged people.

Also read- Karnataka court orders to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut

Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the reporter and others (assault or use of criminal force to prevent public servants from performing their duties), 188 (order issued by public servant against the reporter and others) Disobey) a case has been registered.

“We had asked him to come to the Khar police station on Friday, but he still arrived,” he said. It is noteworthy that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken action to demolish the alleged illegal part of Kangana’s bungalow.