Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The BYD Seal is a smaller electric sedan than the Han model. It is 4.8 meters long, slightly longer than a BMW i4 and slightly shorter than a Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Tesla Model 3 is 8 cm shorter (4.72 m). In both cases the battery has a capacity of 82.5 kWh. It is therefore a high-capacity battery, which guarantees the Seal an approved range of 570 kilometers in the 313 HP version and 520 kilometers in the more powerful version.

Thanks to its chassis configuration, it is better suited to wide roads than slow ones, although it performs well in all circumstances. The front seats have a normal width, while the rear ones can be improved to ensure maximum comfort for the occupants.

An interesting feature of the BYD is the good presentation of the interior. The seats have a plush feel and very soft, cozy upholstery and are also heated and ventilated. In the central part of the dashboard, under the air vents and on part of the doors, there is a strip of leather-like material, very pleasant to the touch. The overall fit seems good.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

There are two screens on the dashboard. One behind the steering wheel, 10.25 inches, serves as instrumentation. The other is the multimedia system screen; It's 15.6 inches and sits on a swivel stand that lets you position it vertically or horizontally by pressing a button on the screen itself or on the steering wheel. It is of good quality and responds smoothly. It has some features that we did not find in the BYD Atto3 (such as adjusting the direction of the air coming out of the vents) and some points to improve (small translation errors in some of its sections). The multimedia system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In the front seats there are a good number of storage compartments, even if some are not completely accessible, such as the drawer under the central armrest (to reach it you have to bend your trunk and shoulder a lot) and the one under the bridge console, where we there are also power sockets (12V and two USB; image). Anything you put on it will slide when cornering and braking because the surface is hard plastic.

The driving position is practically that of a coupe, as the seat is very close to the floor. Also, the pedals are quite far from the steering wheel, so your legs will generally be very extended. In the front seats, space is good in all directions, although some occupants may find the top of the windshield frame a little close to their head, as do the body side pillars, which close in a bit at the top.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

In the rear seats, legroom is ample, but your feet can barely fit under the front seats (at least if they're in the lowest position). Headroom up to the panoramic roof (just above your head) is good, but not the width between the doors, which is quite narrow for a 4.8 meter sedan.

The rear trunk does not have a large capacity (400 l) and is accessed through a rather small loading opening. If you have to pick up an object at the bottom, you have to bend down a lot and insert part of your torso. On the side closest to the outside there is a double bottom, very useful for storing small objects or charging cables, for example. A very nice detail, which is rarely found in its rivals (both with combustion and petrol engines) is that the upper part of the trunk is perfectly padded. In front of the passenger compartment there is another luggage compartment (53 l) in both the rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.

Driving impressions

The 313 HP version does not have variable suspension (they are standard on the 530 HP version). We found the car very comfortable and quiet even at high speeds. The suspension isolates the ground well, although a rear seat passenger said he felt some roughness very clearly (you don't get these impressions in the front seats). The suspension does not have the solidity of a Tesla Model 3 (at least of the previous model, we have not yet tried the new 2024 model). For this reason, the BYD body features larger and slower roll and pitch movements as you increase the pace. In our opinion, the Tesla Model 3 (the previous model, again) is the midsize electric sedan with a sportier feel, even if the BYD is more comfortable (in terms of suspension and quiet ride) for traveling.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The 313 HP Seal can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, which drops to 3.8 seconds for the 530 HP all-wheel drive version.

Battery

The battery, produced by BYD, has a capacity of 82 kWh and is made of lithium iron phosphate (LPF), a solution used by BYD in other models such as the Dolphin or the Atto 3. The maximum power at which it can be charged is of 11 kW in alternating current and 150 kW in direct current. According to the brand, it takes 26 minutes to go from 30 to 80%. V2L is available, which means the battery can power external devices with a power consumption of up to 3 kW

The battery is integrated into the cradle of the frame and is part of it, becoming a structural element. This design (called Cell to Body or CTB) also allows, according to BYD, to lower the body (without losing ground clearance) and make the passenger compartment more spacious. The Seal's torsional rigidity is 40,500 Nm/degree, equal to that of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class or Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The drag coefficient of the Seal is 0.22, a good value, although not as good as that of the Ioniq 6 (0.21). One solution adopted by BYD to improve aerodynamic efficiency was to recess the door handles into the bodywork (they open automatically when the locks are unlocked).

Equipment

Among other features, the BYD has electrically adjustable front seats, heating and ventilation, laminated glass in the front doors, wireless updates (4G connection available), wireless mobile phone charging and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

The driving aids are the same. Among other things, there are surround-view cameras, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning. There is also descent control and “automatic slope hold”.

This car features a design feature that BYD calls “Ocean Aesthetics,” which is also present in the Dolphin.