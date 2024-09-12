News book | The Swedish Olympic champion received a crushing diagnosis – he doesn’t know if he will live much longer

News book|In the new book, the Swedish ex-star tells about the dark stages of his life and how he wanted to quit doping.

Women’s Swedish Olympic champion and world champion in the 100-meter hurdles Ludmila Engquist (formerly Narozilenko) talks about his harsh life experiences in his new biography Ludmila – Svenskare kan inge vara.

The book’s title reads roughly in Finnish: Läpikotais rootsalainen. The work has been widely cited, for example Aftonbladet.

Born and raised in the Soviet Union, Engquist tells in the book, among other things, how he was raped as a child. In addition, on the pages, he talks openly about his later depression, his cancer and the loss of his joy in life.

Now the 60-year-old star does not know if he will live much longer. He has cancer for the third time. In one chapter of the book, he tells how he just waits for the days to pass, takes care of his plantings and takes it easy.

“Will I ever be happy again? I don’t think so, but it’s not important,” says Engquist in the book.

Lyudmila Engquist represented the Soviet Union and later Russia under the name Narozilenko when she was young. Photo from 1992.

About the athlete became a Swedish citizen in 1996. She had married a Swedish businessman by Johan Engquist with the previous year.

Sweden was able to enjoy the success of its new athlete quickly. As a Swede, Mrs. Engquist won the Olympic gold in high hurdles in Atlanta 1996 and the world championship of the same distance in Athens 1997.

He had already won the WC for the first time in 1991 when he represented the Soviet Union.

Ludmila and Johan Engquist at the Laureus Gala in Monaco in May 2000.

After his track and field career, Engquist became a competitive luger.

The Olympic gold dream turned into a nightmare. Engquist got into arguments in his team, was afraid of a crash and was also in financial difficulties. In the book, he tells how he started using anti-depressants and desperately thought about ways to get out of sports.

“To surrender would have been a public humiliation,” Engquist said Expressen’s by.

He chose another path and started douping. He used anabolic steroids he got from Russia. The athlete believes he used banned substances to get caught.

“I would get an eternal ban from all sports, I wouldn’t have to suffer anymore. The doping police will catch me. Suicide by proxy: like a desperate criminal rushing toward an armed police officer to be shot,” Engquist writes.

The Swede’s doping scandal was confirmed in 2001. The athlete was then 37 years old. The use of doping and getting drunk were also the impetus for the divorce.

Engquist moved to Spain after his cart, but the pain did not ease. After the doping case, the Swedish sports hero had become a rejected individual in one scandal.

“When I won, it was a Swede. When I collapsed, I was Russian,” Engquist writes in his book.

Ludmila Engquist in 1997.

Ludmila Engquist’s career as a competitive luge ended in a special doping scandal.

The athlete swims after his cart in the dark waters. In the book, he describes very darkly how he tried to commit suicide in Spain.

She locked herself in the bedroom, but her husband rushed through the window to save her.

Swedish told about his harsh experiences as well Expressen’s in a long special interview published on Wednesday.

He no longer has the same will to fight as he did as a top athlete.

“I have been diagnosed with cancer for the third time. I know what to expect. I’m too tired to fight. I live in Spain alone, so why would I fight? Well, my son Elias is the only reason,” Engquist told Expressen.

Son Elias was born in 2004. In addition, Engquist has a 42-year-old daughter Natashawhich he received as a teenager.

Ludmila Engquist won both World Cup and Olympic gold in her career. In the photo, Engquist (center) celebrated as the number one at the Athens Olympics.

Ludmila Engquist still holds the Swedish record of 12.47 in the 100 meter hurdles. He ran it twice, at the Atlanta Olympics and the World Championships in Seville (pictured).

Engquist talks about his feeling of loneliness both in the book and in an interview with Expressen.

“My psychologist told me what’s wrong with Tinder? Elias helped me get it [Tinderin]but it was just a bunch of weird guys — uh, no, so I shut it down.”

“ I have never met a person who has fought so hard and cared so much for others despite their difficulties.

Now, sick, the flame of life gently flutters.

“In my darkest moments, late at night, I have a thought: can’t my cancer just spread so I can sleep off?”

Enqvist says he takes it one day at a time.

The book doing helped to process experiences and thoughts.

The Swede has written his book together By Johar Bendjelloul and by Henrik Johnsson with.

Ex-husband Johan Engquist also gets a voice in the book:

“Ludmila is an amazing person, a fighter who has gone through incredible trials in her life. I have never met a person who has fought so hard and, despite his difficulties, cared so much about others.”