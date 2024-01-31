News book | A colleague got involved when a journalist wrote about doping in Suomi skiing

Johanna Aatsalo tells in her new book how the situation escalated after the doping revelation she wrote.

of STT former editor Johanna Aatsalo got into a big media frenzy after the article he wrote about doping in Finnish skiing was published.

The work community turned their backs, and the treatment also broke the boundary of physical integrity.

Aatsalo tells about the events in his recent book Revelation. The story of a doping news story and a reporter who wanted to be silenced (WSOY), who tells about the series of events started by a story published at the beginning of 1998.

Aatsalo wrote that the national team skier Jari Räsänen had bought growth hormone that counts as a doping agent. STT's story caused many journalists, both at STT and in other editorial offices, to treat the 31-year-old Aatsalo with open hostility.

The situation came to a head on January 25 at a meeting of STT's sports department. Aatsalo describes the atmosphere as oppressive, oppressive and passive aggressive.

“People who used to be kind to me barely said hello,” he writes.

Sports delivery the manager's wife and worked as a journalist in a Swedish-language editorial office Erika (Aatsalo only uses the first name of his colleagues) was furious. He accused Aatsalo of lousy reporting, the journalist's work and the way he works behind everyone's back. The doping news had only been known to a small circle and came as a surprise to other journalists.

The editors of STT resigned from the story and wanted the communication to clearly state who was behind the story.

“I noticed that my breathing had once again become shallow, my heart rate had increased and the heartbeat felt strong in my chest.”

Finally, for Aatsalo, the embarrassing meeting ended. He remained standing by the wall, waiting for the others to leave the room.

“When she passed me, Erika pushed her shoulders in complete rage. If he could, he would surely have rolled me into a crack in the ground, walked over me, and buried me between the floorboards. He seemed filled with anger. I was left staring after him, confused.”

After the incident, Aatsalo started working from home.

Disclosure story was close to closing the gates of the Nagano Olympics from STT journalists as well, says Aatsalo.

He had received information from his journalist friend that the general secretary of the Olympic Committee Jouko Purontakane was about to launch a project, the purpose of which was to cancel the competition passports or accreditations of STT's sports journalists going to the Nagano Olympics.

According to Aatsalo's information, the chairman of the Finnish Sports Journalists' Association, a long-time sports reporter for Helsingin Sanomat, was also involved in the project Timo Järviö.

“Later, I heard from a friend that shortly after the doping news, I had been dismissed from the membership of the Finnish Sports Journalists' Association – with the fewest votes and without informing me.”

The chairman of the Finnish Sports Journalists' Association, Timo Järviö, and the Minister of Culture, Suvi Lindén, chatted at the Sportsperson of the Year selection ceremony in December 1999.

Closest friends and colleagues were supportive, but most were not. Many people think that Aatsalo was dirtying his own nest when he wrote about doping related to skiing.

“I've been in this house for 25 years and this news is unbelievably badly made”, was the STT colleague's Matt comment.

“Now that mother-in-law gets what she deserves. Right from my father,” Aatsalo says another colleague said.

A year The scandal that started with the 1998 story, which included a public beating and two lawsuits, made Aatsalo an unwanted person for a long time. In 2003, he thought the time was ripe for a return to sports journalism and applied to Yle as a radio journalist.

A former supervisor Arto Teronen however, the answer was clear.

“Johanna, I can't take you here. I have to think about our relations with Finnish Sports and Sports.”

It was time for something else. Aatsalo says that at the time of the incident, he had already been writing about real estate and construction for several years. He would no longer write anything about sports.

Aatsalo is currently working in Rakennuslehti.