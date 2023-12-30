Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

The BMW i5 is the electric version of the 5 Series from 2024. It is initially available with a four-door body; later a body variant, the i5 Touring, will also be available. Of the two versions available – with 340 HP and 601 HP – we drove the first.

The BMW i5 Touring will be the second electric family car on the market after the MG5 and, if we don't consider a somewhat particular family car, the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.

The i5 measures the same as the 5 Series sedan, at 5.06 meters long, making it 9.7 centimeters longer than the previous generation 5 Series and just 1.9 centimeters shorter (and 2 mm narrower) than a BMW Series 7 of 2012.

The BMW i5 is comfortable not only because of the suspension, but because of everything related to this concept: it is very well insulated from noise, the seats are comfortable and the climate control works well, at least when it is cold. An anecdote about noise: halfway through the journey, swapping seats with another colleague, we left the door closed incorrectly: if it hadn't been for the warning that appeared on the instrument panel, neither of us would have noticed.

As for the air conditioning, I think it's worth mentioning that the i5 doesn't have the usual vents on the dashboard, but they are hidden and non-adjustable. The only thing the driver can do is adjust the amount of airflow via touch controls on the dashboard molding.

Another detail that intrigued me is what BMW calls IconicSounds Electric. Various sounds are emitted through the car's audio system depending on the selected driving programs. There are several (I seem to remember five) and they seem to me to be a combination between the noise we imagine a spaceship emits and that of an electric motor produced by a symphony orchestra. It is also possible to drive without hearing any artificial sounds.

With 340 hp, the i5 eDrive40 has enough power for normal road use. It should be noted that this maximum power is developed for limited periods of 10 seconds, which are activated by pulling the lever on the steering wheel (on the left side), with the Launch Control function activated or with the My Mode Sport driving program selected. Otherwise, 313 hp are available, which is still more than enough to overtake in the oncoming lane for a short time.

Versions

The BMW i5 eDrive40 has the engine on the rear axle. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is completed in 6.0 seconds and the top speed is 193 km/h. The WLTP approved range is 579 kilometres.

The M60 xDrive version is equipped with all-wheel drive and two engines: the front one delivers 261 HP and the rear one 340 HP. In total, combined output is 601 hp (constant 517 hp). It is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in as little as 3.8 seconds and its top speed is 230 km/h. The WLTP approved range is 515 kilometres. The i5's wound-rotor synchronous motors are housed in an enclosure that also contains the power electronics and transmission.

The battery of the BMW i5 has a useful capacity of 81.2 kWh. The i5 eDrive40 can be charged in alternating current with up to 11 kW as standard and up to 22 kW in the case of the M60 xDrive. In direct current, the maximum charging capacity is 205 kW. According to BMW, with such a grip it is possible to increase the range to 156 kilometers in 10 minutes and go from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes. The i5 is equipped with the Plug&Charge system, which eliminates the need for a mobile application to charge the car. Just connect the hose and go, just like Tesla customers do at Superchargers.

There is a feature called Max Range that allows you to increase range by up to 25% by reducing power, top speed and comfort systems.

BMW offers various possibilities to improve the dynamic qualities of the chassis. It can have sports suspension (M sports suspension, consisting of springs, anti-roll bars and stiffer dampers), variable stiffness shock absorbers, active anti-roll bars and rear-wheel steering (these items are part of the Adaptive Suspension Professional package) and more capable brakes (brakes sportsmen M). Circles can have a maximum diameter of 21 inches.

Some equipment

Optional equipment includes items such as the head-up display with augmented reality (Live Cockpit Professional) and the ability to control functions with gestures (BMW Natural Interaction). You can also have a function for entering and starting the vehicle with your mobile phone, which can now be Apple or Android, or with an Apple Watch (BMW Digital Key Plus).

The most comprehensive parking system allows you to operate the car using your mobile phone (previously downloaded My BMW app) up to a distance of 200 meters (Parking Assistant Professional).

The grille can be surrounded by an illuminated border (BMW Iconic Glow), optional on the lower powered i5 and standard on the M60 xDrive. On the sides, the door handles are flush with the bodywork.

Interiors

The dashboard is inspired by that of the BMW i7. As in other recent models, BMW has placed two curved screens side by side (one 12.3 inches for the instruments and one 14.9 inches for the multimedia system). Unlike the previous 5 Series, there are no dedicated climate controls in the i5.

The multimedia system is controlled by the 8.5 operating system (also present in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive). According to BMW, one of its features over the ID8 (which debuted on the BMW iX) is that it “features a redesigned home screen with function icons arranged vertically on the driver's side. The QuickSelect function allows you to directly access functions without having to navigate through a submenu. This operating system also offers “a wider range of infotainment content, faster refresh cycles and the ability for occupants to play video games (AirConsole) while stationary.” According to BMW, the latter function is useful, for example, for reducing waiting times when charging the battery. There is a camera inside that allows you to take videos and photos and transmit them to a mobile phone.

As in the i7, there's a light bar that runs along the dashboard and front doors, from side to side. The BMW Interaction Bar serves both as a decorative lighting element and as a warning signal for the occupants. Above this bar are touch-sensitive controls for accessing various functions. The air vents are hidden very discreetly in the dashboard, giving the impression of not existing.

As in other modern BMWs, the driving experience and interior ambience can be modified via MyModes (Sport, Efficient, Relax, Expressive, Digital Art and Personal).

The rear seats are slightly roomier than those of the previous BMW 5 Series, but the gain is much smaller compared to the external dimensions. Compared to its rivals, legroom is less than that of a Mercedes-Benz EQE or a Tesla Model S. The BMW is superior to both rivals in terms of headroom. The rear seating position is comfortable and natural. Our impression is that the knees are lower than, for example, the Mercedes-Benz EQE.

The feeling of quality in the interior is exceptional, just like in many other modern BMWs today and in recent years.

The trunk has a capacity of 490 liters and is clearly larger than rivals from BYD and Mercedes-Benz. Under the floor there is a space to store charging cables. There is no space under the front hood like in the Tesla Model S, for example.