Real Madrid made it official through its social networks that the camero will leave this market the white entity. The player leaves Real Madrid after 15 years of merengue. His future is still uncertain, but at 12:30 he will begin his farewell act at the Bernabéu.
It was an open secret. Three weeks after being announced as the new Fiorentina manager, Genaro Gattuso leaves the club due to alleged discrepancies with the technical direction.
The player has not had opportunities at Manchester United and Barcelona is following in his footsteps. Ronald Koeman would be his main supporter, since he already knows him from the years in the national team. After his poor season at Old Trafford, it does not seem that the price of hiring is going to be exorbitant.
The London team entered a good amount of money at the end of this campaign. The achievement of the Champions League, as well as the classification in the league have been enough for the club to fill its coffers. The Norwegian is the perfect piece that would turn Thomas Tuchel’s team into a wrecking machine.
The Benfica player likes him in Barcelona, and given the more than likely departure of Junior Firpo to West Ham, Joan Laporta has begun to probe the market in search of an economic side with a future.
The departure of Rodrigo de Paul will allow the Italian team to enter a sufficient amount of money to tackle the signing of the PSV striker. He comes from a very serious injury that has kept him off the pitch for about a year.
Set gunner, who has already seen how the signing of Emi Buendía eluded before his eyes, has begun to probe the market in search of a footballer who will allow him to forget Martin Ødegaard. The chosen one seems to be James Maddison. Ben White is also interested in North London.
Knowing that his departure from Real Madrid is official, rumors about his possible fate have exploded. His arrival at Sevilla seems a nonsense difficult to believe, and everything points to the Sevillian ending up playing next season with Neymar in Paris. Guardiola’s team also quite likes it, but that position does not seem to be a priority.
Joan Laporta assured all the Catalans that Leo Messi wanted to stay and that Barça is looking forward to the Argentine continuing, but things are not so simple. The president himself admitted that it is a complicated process but that it will end as soon as possible.
The Italian team has shared a spectacular video on Twitter to announce the return of “superman” to his home. At 43 Buffon returns 26 seasons after his debut at Parma. The most romantic signing of what we have on the market.
