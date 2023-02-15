In England the run run begins with the Manchester City season, much more was expected from the signing of Haaland and Wenger has spoken on the subject: “Saying that City with Haaland is worse is using a somewhat strong word. Let’s say that Haaland makes Manchester City a different team. How is it different? Now, with Haaland, they get the ball back less quickly and when they get it back, they play much faster to find it.”
Chelsea continues with the machinery activated, after the incorporation of Enzo Fernández they want more. According to the British newspaperThe Athletic, the London team has an obsession, signing Belingham. They don’t think there is a better Englishman than the midfielder, but they know that Stamford Bridge is not one of the young star’s favorite destinations.
Continuing with Chelsea, from Spain they do not come to João back to Atlético de Madrid. Miguel Martín Talavera gave his opinion about his situation: ”I am sure that João will not return to Atlético, regardless of whether Simeone continues or not. During his time at Atlético he did an Arda Turan: he didn’t want to suffer, he didn’t want to run, he didn’t look after the team… He said it himself in an interview with Diario AS “
Cancelo denies contact with him Madrid on the January market: ”I haven’t received any proposal from Real Madrid in January, no… if the rumors say so, I don’t know. If a club like Real Madrid loves you, it’s a pleasure, it also means that I’m doing things right”.
Rodrygo acknowledges in an interview with goal that he had done everything with Barcelona: “It was my father who gave me the news. To solve the issue, he put two shirts in front of me, one from Barça and another from Madrid; and he told me to choose. It was so easy. But it is true that, as everything was done with Barça, Madrid’s interest came as a surprise. It’s more like a scare… but it has ended up becoming one of the happiest moments of my life”.
With tomorrow’s clash between Barcelona and Manchester United, Sports world has brought to light that Barça wanted to sign the Englishman in 2019 trying to reach an agreement for the player to come to Spain a year later for free, but the striker ended up rejecting this proposal and stayed at United where he is now is succeeding
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#News #rumors #transfer #market #latest #news #Manchester #City #Chelsea #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply