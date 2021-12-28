We are less than 10 days before the Clausura 2022 tournament begins and the Rayados de Monterrey have not made any movement with everything and that they will also attend the Club World Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.
During the winter market there have been several rumors about the future of the Sultana del Norte team, but the board has not specified the departure or arrival of new players and it seems that there will not be much news.
However, this may change because it must be remembered that the winter market closes until January 31, so there is little more of the month for the templates to be unchanged.
In addition to this, the Albiazul directive would be working on the incorporation of new elements and an exchange could be involved.
According to the journalist of ESPN, Leon Lecanda, the directives of Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul have reached an agreement to carry out the exchange of midfielders Carlos Rodriguez Y Luis Romo, who would change teams for Clausura 2022.
According to your information, Luis Romo it has already been arranged with the Gang directive and it is only necessary that ‘Charly‘accept the conditions with the Machine, in such a way that it would be a matter of time for the movements to become official.
Various media have reported on Rayados’ apparent interest in Alexis vega To reinforce his offense, the player ends his contract with Guadalajara in December 2022 and the rojiblanca board of directors is working on his renewal, although he cannot offer him the same salary that the North team would offer him.
So far, the royal team has not made any offer for the player, but they have been probing the signing with the player’s representative who would ask for double what he currently earns either to renew or sign with the Albiazules.
At the desire of Rodolfo Pizarro returning to Mexican soccer, it is said that both Rayados and Chivas have offered Inter Miami for the services of the offensive midfielder to repatriate him to their ranks.
Due to the economic conditions, it is said that the Monterrey team would have the upper hand and would find themselves negotiating to finalize their return to Mexico.
