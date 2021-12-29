The Mexican soccer runner-up continues to make his moves as the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament approaches little by little.
Among all the rumors that have come to light, León has not really made many moves, but here we leave you what happened in recent days.
After finishing Grita México 2021, there was a lot of talk about the possible departure of the right-back as he is in the sights of many clubs, which is now a reality, at least about his departure.
The little guy, turned into an emerald idol, lost prominence in the last semester due to a long injury and because the Argentine coach Ariel holan He preferred other players, so now he will look for new challenges.
Los Panzas Verdes announced on Tuesday the departure of the defender, who was part of a glorious era for the club, since the Bicampeonato.
According to various sources, Navarro would continue his career with Pachuca.
The Uruguayan had already been announced as a reinforcement and this Tuesday he finally arrived on Aztec soil with the aim of leaving his mark after the departure of the Argentine network-breaker Emmanuel gigliotti.
“It is very nice to have the opportunity to be part of this club, I think I can contribute a lot to the team and time will tell. Reaching a final speaks of a job well done and we hope to contribute great things”, assured the ex of the Liverpool From Uruguay.
Who will go to the remove in the grand final after the unfortunate injury of the Colombian defender Andres Mosquera, said goodbye to La Fiera for not reaching an agreement on its renewal.
According to information from the media I amFiera, the Argentine rejected the offer that the club gave him, because apart from reducing his salary, it was a one-year contract when in reality he wanted two.
Captain Esmeralda has six months left on his contract and in different versions they have assured that he wants his departure, having as one of his possible destinations Pumas.
However, El Chapo assures that he wants to retire with the emerald jacket, without knowing yet more details about his future.
The full-back also has only six more months of ties with the Panzas Verdes, so he must reach an agreement or he could go free at the end of Clausura 2022.
Perhaps it would not take long to find accommodation as a national team player.
El Patroncito is in the same group as Mountains Y Osvaldo, six more months of contract.
If you do not renew, you have the possibility of choosing another destination.
