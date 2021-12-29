Among all the rumors that have come to light, León has not really made many moves, but here we leave you what happened in recent days.

GRACE5, @ 5FerNavarro! At Club León we know that the most important thing is people, that is why we support your decision to move forward on a new path. Today we say goodbye to a great friend, a great colleague, a professional man and a winner.

May your future remain bright! ✨ pic.twitter.com/944ooRDsvz – Club Leon ?? (@clubleonfc) December 28, 2021

The little guy, turned into an emerald idol, lost prominence in the last semester due to a long injury and because the Argentine coach Ariel holan He preferred other players, so now he will look for new challenges.

Los Panzas Verdes announced on Tuesday the departure of the defender, who was part of a glorious era for the club, since the Bicampeonato.

According to various sources, Navarro would continue his career with Pachuca.

Is it emerald? Federico Martínez already wears the colors of the Lion! ? ? @clubleonfc pic.twitter.com/uGe3Klof7u – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) December 28, 2021

“It is very nice to have the opportunity to be part of this club, I think I can contribute a lot to the team and time will tell. Reaching a final speaks of a job well done and we hope to contribute great things”, assured the ex of the Liverpool From Uruguay.

THANK YOU RAMI | The Argentine defender Ramiro González causes withdrawal from the Fiera for the next tournament. The defensive zone of the Fiera was always well protected by your presence. Thank you for defending this shield with determination. ???#TerritorioEsmeralda #We will returnARugir pic.twitter.com/VwhIFmv1Je – Territory Esmeralda (@Terr_Esmeralda) December 23, 2021

According to information from the media I amFiera, the Argentine rejected the offer that the club gave him, because apart from reducing his salary, it was a one-year contract when in reality he wanted two.

? Given the rumors about his possible arrival in Pumas, Luis Montes pointed out that his only wish is to retire with León? https://t.co/KgawRJ9nab – AS Mexico (@ASMexico) December 20, 2021

However, El Chapo assures that he wants to retire with the emerald jacket, without knowing yet more details about his future.

Osvaldo Rodríguez! ? The defender of @clubleonfc scored a great goal with @miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/Mn6DEiqTSf – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) October 28, 2021

Perhaps it would not take long to find accommodation as a national team player.

? HEAD OF THE MIDDLE FIELD | José Iván Rodríguez finished one more tournament at Club León, and he does so being the leader of the containment media. He was one of the best of the team, an immovable starter throughout the tournament. Temporadón Iván, let’s go for more! ???? #TerritorioEsmeralda pic.twitter.com/D8AB9bnnga – Territory Esmeralda (@Terr_Esmeralda) December 20, 2021

If you do not renew, you have the possibility of choosing another destination.