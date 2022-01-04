The Mexican soccer runner-up continues to make his moves as the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament approaches.
Until now, León announced the departures of Ramiro Gonzalez, Fernando Navarro Y Emmanuel gigliotti, while the Uruguayan arrived to the team Federico Martinez.
Here the latest rumors of signings of the Panzas Verdes:
The midfielder leaves the Bajío behind to join the ranks of the Athletic Morelia on the Expansion League. In the last tournament, the 22-year-old participated in three matches, totaling 35 minutes.
Despite the thousands of rumors that placed the Chilean outside of Mexico or in another box of the MX League, for now remains with La Fiera. However, Takeshi will miss the first two matches of the Clausura 2022 after being suspended for the insults thrown at the referee in the final against Atlas.
Captain Esmeralda has also been linked outside of León, however, his wish is to stay with the team until his retirement. Unlike last semester, El Chapo is fully recovered after having suffered several injuries that took him away from the courts.
It was said that the Mexican-Peruvian network breaker could serve as a bargaining chip for the arrival of reinforcements, however, it seems that it will continue in the fight for the starting position with the forwards Victor Davila Y Federico Martinez.
Even when it was mentioned that La Fiera was in talks to get hold of the Ecuadorian, the president of the Barcelona of Guayaquil, Carlos Alfaro, confirmed that so far they have not received an offer that meets their expectations.
He was considered the best right-back in America by CONMEBOL and is in the sights of Villarreal, Lion and sets of the MLS.
