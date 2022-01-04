Until now, León announced the departures of Ramiro Gonzalez, Fernando Navarro Y Emmanuel gigliotti, while the Uruguayan arrived to the team Federico Martinez.

Here the latest rumors of signings of the Panzas Verdes:

With experience in the first division and from @clubleonfc, comes to reinforce the CANARY offensive, @jesse_zamudio ? Jesse brother, you’re already from Michoacán! #TheHistoryContinues?? pic.twitter.com/gPDOmhSRA0 – Club Atlético Morelia (@C_A_Morelia) January 4, 2022

DISCONTINUED ? Jean Meneses has been suspended for two games due to the signs he made during the second leg of the grand final. In this way, the Lion player will miss the duels against Xolos and Atlas. https://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/0QfvZANAKe – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) January 4, 2022

I would like to ask for a moment to realize that we have very little time left for Luis Montes. And that the gap that it will leave will be gigantic? pic.twitter.com/6sTkxuL0ah – Joaquin Castañeda (@Joaquin_castas) August 4, 2021

The Lion of Santiago Ormeño turned the series around and is a finalist in the Liga Mx ?. pic.twitter.com/jDMmgWuxlb – Error ArbitraI (@ErrorArbitralTR) December 5, 2021

Byron Castillo: ⭐The best right back in America of 2021. pic.twitter.com/1ZDHo2Y8Pr – Idolopasion.com ® (@IdoloPasionWeb) December 31, 2021

He was considered the best right-back in America by CONMEBOL and is in the sights of Villarreal, Lion and sets of the MLS.