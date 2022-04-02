These are the most interesting rumors with which we have woken up today in the transfer market:
80 million will receive the French striker for arriving at Real Madrid. The current PSG player has been dreaming of wearing white since he was a child, and that signing bonus is the ultimate incentive.
Manchester United is still determined to get the signing of Pau Torres. The Villarreal center-back could leave this summer as there are many teams in Europe that dream of signing him.
The Arsenal project is beginning to have its appeal, and important players may be interested in joining the London team. One of them could be Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine is the dream of the Gunners.
Real Madrid has joined the bidding for N’Golo Kantè. It is possible that this is the Frenchman’s last season at Chelsea and the Whites want to shore up their midfield.
Robert Lewandowski has been playing for Real Madrid for the last five years. Every summer rumors arise of a possible arrival at the white team, well, right now the best positioned team to take the Pole is Barça.
Both Real Madrid and Barça will fight this summer to get one of the best Spanish players playing abroad: Dani Olmo. Barça starts with an advantage due to its training in the farmhouse, but Real Madrid also has an important attraction for the RB Leipzig player.
Napoli are interested in signing current Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi. The intention of the Neapolitans is to replace Lorenzo Insigne.
Laporta and Haaland distance themselves. The president of Barça has already confirmed that he would not carry out anything crazy to achieve the signing of him. It is very possible that Barcelona will fall out of the fight for the Norwegian.
