The electoral offer that the parties formulated this weekend indicates that Argentine politics is being transfigured. The signs of this mutation are numerous. There are news. And there are oddities. unprecedented phenomena.

In the field of Peronism, things never seen before are happening. For the first time in history, one of its leaders has confessed the fear that this current will come out third in the elections. That leader is someone as relevant as Cristina Kirchner. It is too bleak a prognosis. Most likely it will not be fulfilled. But the mere fact that it has been formulated in public is the sign of a mutation of the first magnitude.

There is a movement that matches that prophecy. Also for the first time, 14 Peronist governors advance the elections in their provinces so as not to be contaminated by the misfortune of their party in the national order. They are local leaders who prefer people to vote without thinking about the country’s agenda.

These disenchanted leaders express a general sentiment of which they too are victims. A formidable detachment in relation to public life. The provincial elections that have been taking place in these months present rates of abstention and blank votes never seen before. In almost all cases they are higher than 40%. It is a reproach to the governments. And it is a reproach to the oppositions, which fail to channel the frustration.

Nor had it been seen before that the Peronism in power was on the brink of fracture. This is what happened last Friday. Mrs. Kirchner, Vice President of the Nation, had proposed to compete in the primaries a presidential formula headed by one of her most loyal young people, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, accompanied by a controversial leader from the province of Tucumán, Juan Manzur. Alberto Fernández, the president of the Nation, supported Daniel Scioli, the ambassador in Brazil and former governor of the province of Buenos Aires. Scioli did not have time to select his running mate because a swarm of provincial governors and municipal mayors overturned the two proposals. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi, emerged from the negotiation. It was an emergency exit.

Another strange trait. From a technical point of view, Massa is not a Peronist. He leads his own group, the Renovation Front. He reconciled with Cristina Kirchner due to electoral needs in 2019, after having insulted her in all the stands for six years. In other words: the once all-powerful vice president should have bowed to a candidate whose loyalty is more than doubtful.

One more extravagance: the ruling party’s candidate for president is the same Minister of Economy who must negotiate an agreement with the International Monetary Fund so that his government program does not sink into the tidal wave of the economy. The Fund demands adjustments to direct a deranged program. Among others, a drastic devaluation of the currency. Will the candidate for president be the one who, in the middle of the campaign, will make those adjustments?

Cristina Kirchner has begun to retire as an inescapable figure. On the other side, in Together for Change, something similar happens. Mauricio Macri decided not to run for the presidency. He affirms that he gave up to favor new leadership. Not because the polls predicted his defeat. This step aside facilitated a duel between two figures from his party for the opposition presidential candidacy. Patricia Bullrich, located on a clear right, and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, more to the center. One was Macri’s Minister of Security. Larreta is the mayor of Buenos Aires. Everything indicates that they are tied. Underneath their electoral dispute, a conflict is being waged over political leadership between Macri and Larreta, the challenger. It is another innovation: for 20 years Macri has been the leader without discussion of his political force.

Together for Change, a coalition that is organized around the Pro, the party to which Macri, Bullrich and Larreta belong, faces another challenge. To his right was installed La Libertad Avanza, an ultra-liberal force in the economic sphere and very conservative in the political sphere, led by deputy Javier Milei. This force is also the expression of the discontent of the citizenship in front of the offer of the last two decades. It will be known in the coming months if Together for Change will be able to reabsorb the voters who prefer Milei or if non-Peronism is bankrupt. It is a strategic fact for the ruling party that nominated Massa.

The Argentine economy is a disaster. Inflation promises to be over 140% by the end of the year. The Central Bank ran out of dollars. That is why the exchange market is intervened, which stimulates black transactions. The gap between the price of the official dollar and that of the parallel is greater than 80%. They are the surface manifestations of the great imbalances that damage material life.

The main task of a new government will be to normalize the economy. To achieve this you will have to make adjustments that are always unpleasant. The instrumental to do it, politics, is damaged. The mission of the current electoral process, which will have a key instance in the primaries on August 13, consists of repairing this device. The foundations are brittle. Abstention and disenchantment in citizenship. Dispute and fragmentation in the ruling class.