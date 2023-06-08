“Ukraine has begun its counter-attack against Russia,” NBC News reported, citing a senior officer and a soldier near the front lines on Thursday.
Kiev has repeatedly announced that it is ready to launch a counterattack. But many Ukrainian officials refused to talk about a specific date for its launch.
“We do not have such information,” he told a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian army, in response to a question about media reports about the start of the counterattack.
Ukraine has demanded more weapons from Western countries to use in its expected counterattack.
