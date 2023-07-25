Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/24/2023 – 22:34 Share

The news this Monday (24th) involving the investigations into the death of Marielle Franco and the driver Anderson Gomes provoked reactions from relatives and friends of the councilwoman. The tone of the demonstrations is one of hope, but also demand for a definitive solution to the case.

Marielle’s mother, Marinete da Silva, participated in a demonstration for the 30th anniversary of the Candelária massacre, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Marinete showed hope in the solution of her daughter’s murder. “It’s been five years that we’ve been fighting with a lot of hope too. And I think we’re going to have this jury this year and we’re going to keep fighting for Marielle and Anderson to have a worthy and necessary justice”.

On Monday, the Federal Police (PF) arrested fire brigade sergeant Maxwell Simões, Suel, a friend of Ronnie Lessa and who has been following Marielle’s steps since 2017. The crime took place on March 14, 2018, around 9:30 pm, on Rua Joaquim Palhares, in the Estácio neighborhood, in the central region of Rio. Marielle and Anderson were shot dead inside a car. The councilor’s advisor, Fernanda Chaves, was also in the vehicle, but survived her injuries.

The information released today by the Ministry of Justice indicates that collaboration between federal institutions, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and the Federal Police led to the answer on who killed Marielle and Anderson, concluding the first stage of the investigations.

The councilor’s advisor expressed herself on social networks after the latest information: “I receive the news with satisfaction. An important step, especially after a huge hiatus, in which we were left with no progress in the investigations and no manifestation by the authorities about this crime”.

She further stated that Marielle’s murder was a political crime. “This attack exposed the vulnerability of our democracy and exposed the fragile protection offered to human rights defenders. Its lack of clarification only contributed to the feeling of impunity and even tarnishes the legitimacy of the institutions guaranteeing public security in the country – and it has been like this in recent years. Those who care for democracy will go in search of the answer, justice and accountability”.

Councilor Mônica Benício (Psol), Marielle’s ex-wife, followed Marinete’s reasoning and praised the work of the police. “The difference it makes to have a government committed to public safety and justice: the PF carried out operations today to advance the investigation into the murders of Marielle and Anderson. I want answers. Families, the country and Brazilian democracy need answers”.

Charge

The non-governmental organization (NGO) Amnesty International Brazil released a note demanding that the authorities identify the perpetrators of the crime. The document says that identifying the perpetrators of the crime is just the first step.

“It is important for us to know the identity of the executors, but this is still the first of many answers that remain open. It is inadmissible that the authorities responsible for the investigations, after so many resources invested in this process, have not reached a conclusion about the principals and have not even taken those accused of carrying out the crime to a popular jury”.