Local media reported that Al-Deif’s brother and three members of his family were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house they were in in Khan Yunis.

Social media users shared videos that they said were of the house where the guest’s brother was present.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that it bombed more than 70 targets in Gaza tonight.

Palestinian media reported that 31 citizens were killed and others were injured in Israeli raids on homes in Khan Yunis, Al-Nuseirat, Deir Al-Balah and Tal Al-Zaatar in the south, center and north of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced earlier on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli bombing had reached 900, including 260 children and 230 women, in addition to 4,600 wounded.