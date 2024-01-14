Home page politics

Press Split

Even after 100 days: The terrorist organization Hamas continues to fight despite losses. News ticker about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Tunnel system the Hamas : Israel faces major challenges in the Gaza war

the : Israel faces major challenges in the Gaza war report for the Israel war : Losses apparently do not deter terrorist organization

for the : Losses apparently do not deter terrorist organization The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight against them Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel has been waging war against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip for 100 days following an attack and hostage-taking by Hamas. The Israeli army did not achieve its war goals. The outlook also sounds sobering.

Hamas' tunnel system poses major challenges for Israel in the Gaza war

On the 100th day of the war against Hamas, Israel is still far from achieving its war goals, according to a media report. The Israeli daily newspaper cited this as one of several reasons Haaretz (January 13 issue) said Israel was surprised by the extent of Hamas's tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

The underground passages are therefore more sophisticated than expected. The leadership of the terrorist organization Hamas is relatively well protected from attacks. She probably surrounds herself with the hostages kidnapped from Israel. For these reasons it would be difficult to defeat them, the paper wrote. In addition to destroying the Islamist Hamas, Israel also wants to use the war to achieve the release of all hostages kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

News about the Israel-Gaza war: Losses are apparently not deterring Hamas

In the first two months of the war, there was also the assumption that Hamas would stop fighting due to the high losses in its ranks. This had not happened and it was doubtful whether it would happen again.

Members of Hamas' military wing continued to fight as guerrilla troops after their battalions were destroyed in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said. The terrorists emerged from tunnels and attacked Israeli soldiers. This demands a price from the army almost every day, she wrote Haaretz further.

Photo from January 12th: Israeli soldiers in military operations in the Gaza Strip © -Handout/Israeli Army/AFP

Although Hamas's losses are significantly greater than on the Israeli side, Israel is still suffering, according to the Haaretz difficult to achieve a strategic victory. There is a risk that the fighting will stagnate.

The Gaza war was triggered by the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas and other extremist Palestinian groups on October 7th last year. They murdered more than 1,200 people. (with news agency material)