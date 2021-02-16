Alejandro Balbi, attorney for Leg Villanueva (69), provided details of the state of health of the former model, who continues to be admitted to the Cantegril Sanatorium in Punta del Este after falling down the stairs of her house in the Uruguayan town.

“The situation has not changed, I believe that in all it is not bad news because we all bet on its favorable evolution. The blow was very strong, and well, he is still in intensive care which is the most delicate of all this “, expressed Balbi in dialogue with Morning angels (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11).

“The reports of intensive therapy are given every twelve hours, by health protocols they are being given by phone, and their three children are receiving them daily, who are here in Maldonado, in the La Barra area, doing the quarantine, “continued Balbi, who was also in charge of the arrangements for Agostina Cavallero, Robertino Tarantini and María Bernardita Fiona Tarantini, the three children of Pata Villanueva, can arrive in Uruguay, because the neighboring country closed its borders more than a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and only allows Uruguayan citizens, residents or those who travel for very specific cases.

“On Sunday, they communicated with me through their father, Tarantini, and well, luckily they arrived in Punta del Este at night, they attended the Sanatorium and kindly, one of the treating doctors came down and was able to speak with the oldest daughter to avoid the crowds “, he detailed.

“In principle the situation is stable, delicate, life-threatening, but all the care that the Sanatorium deems pertinent is being carried out and we know that it is in good hands ”, added Balbi about the health status of his client.

“Fortunately, he was able to consciously reach the Sanatorium, but that’s where he vanished”added the lawyer about the moment Pata entered the sanatorium after suffering a head trauma and multiple fractures.

DR