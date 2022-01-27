Anthony Resins He was admitted last December due to bilateral pneumonia caused by COVID-19. Your health has improved in the last week, according to the ‘Chain BE‘.

As explained by the PRISA station, according to the information provided by his family, the Cantabrian actor has already received the first visits since his hospital admission, and also eats and drinks by himself. Information very similar to that provided by Resines’ colleagues a few days ago, as is the case with the actress loles lion, Or the actress and president of the Academy of Performing Arts, Cayetana Guillen Cuervo.

Both confirmed that the actor “is better”, and even León assured that Resines “is on the road to recovery” and specified that he will have a lot of time to recover fully. “I was sure, I was convinced, that he was fighting and would come out because Antonio is Antonio Resines and he could” he mentioned to ‘Europe Press‘ days ago.

Both Resines and Loles León had planned the premiere of the film ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’, which was going to be released this year, and in which they were also going to share a cast with Santiago Segura, another of Resines’ great friends in the profession and one of the many actors who showed their support for him weeks ago. For his part, Guillén Cuervo explained on the program ‘The rock‘ that Resins “in a short time it will be “giving war and telling jokes.

Support from all Spanish cinema

In addition, Loles León and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo have not been the only ones to show their support for the Torrelavega actor. During last Christmas, colleagues like Imanol Arias, the aforementioned Segura and Paula Echevarría they turned out to support Resines. They also didto television presenter Toni dark and even the deputy mayor of Madrid Begoña Villacís, taking advantage of a Segura’s post on her Instagram account.

Resins, years ago, he overcame colon cancer years ago and also angina pectoris. He also underwent knee surgery due to arthritis.

Along with the aforementioned film in which he was going to participate with Loles León and Santiago Segura, Resines also had planned to participate in the dramatic comedy ‘We are sorry for the inconvenience’, in which he was going to participate with his partner and friend Miguel Rellán, and whose premiere has been postponed by the ‘Movistar Plus’ platform due to the Cantabrian actor’s admission to the hospital.