News about the deterioration of the health of the artist Youssef Shaban

Actress Nihal Anbar, who is responsible for the medical file at the Egyptian Syndicate of Representative Professions, revealed the truth about what was reported by the media regarding the situation of artist Youssef Shaaban on a ventilator, due to complications from his infection with Corona.

“The great artist Youssef Shaaban is now in somewhat stable condition after witnessing a decrease in blood pressure, indicating that she is following up his condition moment by moment with the doctors treating him,” said Nihal Anbar.

She added that Youssef Shaaban “does not need artificial respiration, especially since his oxygen level has not been less than 94 percent,” adding that Shaban’s condition has not changed since he entered the intensive care unit at Al-Ajoura Hospital on Tuesday.

News had been circulating about the deteriorating health of the Egyptian artist Youssef Shaaban.

It should be noted that Shaaban started working in cinema a year before graduating from the Institute of Theatrical Arts, when director Barakat nominated him to participate in the starring of the film “In Our Home is a Man”, a general production.

And the artist’s work continued after that until his production on the cinema reached 110 films, and he also achieved great success in television drama, and participated in the tournament of 130 series, most notably: “Al-Mal and Al-Banun, Layali Al-Helmiyya and Raafat Al-Hagan”.

Shaaban also participated in the tournament of 50 theater shows, and was elected captain of the Egyptian actors from 1997 to 2003.