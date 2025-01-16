has described the impending ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel as encouraging. An agreement could contribute to cautious optimism, emphasized Guterres in New York. He called on Middle East negotiators to actually finalize the agreement. Across the Middle East, “we must deny extremists a veto over a peaceful future,” he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes for the chance for a permanent end to the war. “It is good that an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages – including Germans – seems to have been reached in Gaza! Now the agreement must be consistently implemented,” Scholz wrote on Platform X. “The ceasefire offers the opportunity for a lasting end to the war and an improvement in the poor humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to work towards this,” wrote the SPD politician.

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks of an overdue message. “Britain and its allies will do everything they can to break the cycle of violence and achieve long-lasting peace in the Middle East,” he wrote in one official statement, which was published on X, among others.

The German one Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also urged not to miss the opportunity for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “In these hours there is hope that the hostages will finally be released and the deaths in Gaza will come to an end,” wrote the Green politician on the X platform, referring to media reports about an agreement between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. “Everyone who bears responsibility should now ensure that this opportunity is taken advantage of.”

Dem Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan According to him, the agreement between Israel and Hamas is an important step for stability in the entire region. Turkey will continue to advocate for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“This announcement ends a bloody page in the history of the Palestinian people, who have suffered greatly from Israeli aggression,” he said Acting Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati.



Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi urged international action to address the humanitarian disaster caused by Israeli attacks in the coastal strip. Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian assistance.