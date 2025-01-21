The Times of Israel reported that four more hostages are to be handed over by Hamas to Israel on the seventh day of the ceasefire. The plan is then to release three hostages per week over a period of four weeks. The remaining 14 hostages are to be released in the last week of the six-week first phase of the ceasefire.

Hamas wants to announce the identities of the hostages who will be released next 24 hours before they are handed over. Last Friday, the Israeli coordination center informed the families of the 33 hostages who are to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire. Loud Times of Israel It is not known how many of the hostages are still alive. However, it is assumed that most of them are still alive. Israel is due to receive a full update on the condition of the 33 hostages on the seventh day of the ceasefire. According to unconfirmed media reports, Israel insisted on getting the live hostages back first.

The list of hostages expected to return to Israel in the first phase of the ceasefire includes the names of 12 women and children, 10 elderly men and 11 men under 50. In addition to the 33 hostages, Hamas is holding 65 other people.

The conflicting parties want to clarify the details of the second and third phases of the agreement on a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip during the first phase.