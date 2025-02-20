According to media reports, the Israeli army has almost completely withdrawn from South Libanon. Unlike intended, however, troops remain stationed at five positions near the border. Meanwhile, Lebanese leadership calls for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army. You can see any whereabouts of Israeli soldiers as a crew. Lebanon has the right to use all means to force the Israeli military to withdraw, said a Libanese president’s spokesman.

The United Nations also criticized the delayed deduction of the Israeli troops from Lebanon. “Another delay of this process is not what we had hoped for,” said the UN observer mission Unifil in Lebanon and the responsible UN special coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plaschaert.

After the withdrawal of the Israeli troops, the Lebanese army announced that it had moved up into towns cleared by Israel. In doing so, she cleared roads and mines and not exploded explosive bodies to prepare the return of the residents. Many of the places were badly damaged. “We know that we may not find anything in our houses, but at least we are back in our country and will rebuild what we have lost,” said a resident of one of the border villages of a local television station.

The full deduction of the Israeli troops was part of the ceasefire, which was agreed at the end of November between Israel and the Hisbollah. The deadline for the implementation of this agreement expires this Tuesday. Israel justifies the whereabouts at the five locations in Lebanon with the fact that the Lebanese army had not moved up quickly enough and therefore did not fulfill its obligation.