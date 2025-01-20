The names of the three hostages who are to be released today are now known. It is a matter of(31) and(28), both from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well(24), who was kidnapped from the Supernova festival. Damari has British and Israeli citizenship, Steinbrecher has both an Israeli and a Romanian passport.

Meanwhile, according to Israeli media reports, the relatives of the three hostages and the hostage families forum also confirmed that the women should be released from Hamas’ control later in the day.

Romi Gonen’s father told the news site ynet that he will finally be able to hug his daughter. “I don’t have the words to describe the feeling.” The family waited more than 11,000 hours for the announcement that the young woman would be released.