Manchester United has a very important appointment in the FA Cup. They play against a team that has nothing to lose, but absolutely everything to gain, and Newport County is a team that is in League Two that would be like being in fourth place. division, which makes them a completely kamikaze team to seek victory at any risk. Therefore, and even more so knowing that they are playing away from home, the Mancunians will have to display their best football and not be overconfident in order to advance to the round where clubs like their neighbors, Manchester City, are already waiting. Here is the preview of the match:
Match information Newport County vs Manchester United
City: Newport
Stadium: Rodney Parade
Date: Sunday January 28
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Newport County vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Newport County vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Newport County vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How can you watch Newport County vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
SiriusXM FC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Victory 0-2
|
FA Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-2 victory
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wrexham
|
1-0 victory
|
League Two
|
Eastleigh
|
Victory 1-3
|
FA Cup
|
Doncaster Rovers
|
Defeat 0-1
|
League Two
|
Eastleigh
|
1-1 draw
|
FA Cup
|
Accrington
|
Postponed
|
League Two
Manchester United: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia.
Newport County: There are no players reported with injuries or unavailable
Manchester United: Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Diogo Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho and Højlund.
Newport County: Towsend, Lewis, Delaney, Bennet, Clarke, McLoug, Wildig, Charsley, Morris, Palmer-Houlden and Evans.
Newport County 0-3 Manchester United.
