Tragedy in India where a young married couple died under mysterious circumstances after their wedding night. Local authorities have published the results of the autopsy: Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, died in bed of their room of cardiac arrest. The two newlyweds therefore died at the same time, but there is nothing romantic in this story.

The wedding had taken place on May 30 and they were found lifeless in the bedroom the day after the wedding night. Police Commissioner Prashant Kumar of Bahraich confirmed the deaths were caused by heart problems. The tragedy would have been caused not by an unfortunate coincidence of an illness, but by gross negligence. In fact, the poor ventilation of the room ends up under accusation. The inspections revealed the lack of ventilation and inadequate air circulation: in the absence of air circulation, the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the room led the couple to experience breathing difficulties and an overload of their cardiovascular system which caused cardiac arrest.

A hypothesis strengthened by the state in which the bodies were found: the young people were both in bed and there were no signs of violence on the bodies. In all probability Pratap Yadav and Pushpa Yadav died in their sleep, but new analyzes on the bodies are planned to further clarify the causes of death, which will be carried out at the Lucknow State Laboratory of Forensic Sciences.

A night of love that has therefore turned into tragedy. Further investigations will clarify whether this tragedy could have been avoided, and in particular whether other conditions or the use of substances may have contributed to it.