Threads of Time is a newly revealed retro style RPG described as a spiritual successor to the Square Enix classic Chrono Trigger.

The game was shown today by Xbox at the Tokyo Game Show, and is being developed by Canadian studio Riyo Games.

This is the studio’s first game, although its developers have experience from Shovel Knight, Fortnite, Deltarune, and Tomb Raider. What’s more, development has been aided by “legendary developers and composers” from the Xenoblade Chronicles and Mana series.

Threads of Time | Announce Trailer ENWatch on YouTube

As you can see from the above trailer, it features a gorgeous 2.5D style that blends pixel characters with 3D effects, classic turn-based battles, and is heavily inspired by Chrono Trigger with its time traveling plot.

It begins in prehistory with battles against dinosaurs, but also includes a dystopian cyberpunk city, an apocalyptic future, and a fantastic past of airships and magical creatures.

If all this sounds familiar, it certainly has shades of Sea of ​​Stars from developer Sabotage Studios – also based in Canada. That game was similarly a love letter to Chrono Trigger and had music from that game’s original composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

The release date for Threads of Time is yet to be revealed, but it’s set to launch on Steam and consoles (including Xbox), and is available to wishlist now.

Until then, Sea of ​​Stars will receive free carnival-themed DLC Throes of the Watchmaker in Spring next year.

What’s more, Xbox also announced a number of Square Enix games are now available Xbox consoles, including the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.