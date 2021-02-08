THE heavily-populated British expat area of ​​San Fulgencio’s La Marina Urbanization on the southern Costa Blanca has a ‘new’ medical center.

San Fulgencio mayor, José Sampere, opened the renovated € 169,000 facility today (February 8).

Despite delays and limitations due to COVID-19 regulations, the new site next to the tourist office took only seven months to rebuild.

GRAND OPENING: Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, with other dignitaries

182 square meters were added to the enhanced facility, more than doubling it from the previous 169 square meters.

The mayor explained that the new building combines all Primary Care services for the area, taking in both La Marina and San Fulgencio village.

San Fulgencio’s health councilor, David Vives, said that the old center only had two consultation rooms and one nursing room, that were used by three doctors and two nurses.

Vives said: “There were too many times that appointments were delayed causing problems for both staff and patients.”

The expansion adds two new consultation rooms, a pediatric unit, a staff room and a new waiting area.

The improvements were paid for by a € 100,000 grant from the Valencian health department and € 69,000 from San Fulgencio council.

As a municipality, San Fulgencio has a total population of 7,855, of which 2,853 (36%) are British nationals – most of whom live in La Marina.

The medical center is on Amsterdam Street on La Marina Urbanization (next to the Tourism Office), and is open from 8.00 am to 9.00 pm.

Appointments during the current health situation can be reserved by phoning 965 721 610