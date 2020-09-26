M.worries awaken with every shift. The Eisenach plant was mentioned repeatedly in connection with the Opel Mokka, but the takeover of the company by PSA Peugeot-Citroën changed the situation. The new mocha is made in Poissy, not far from Paris, together with siblings on the same PSA platform. The geographically remote Eisenach has hardly become indispensable, although the French also have their logistical diaspora in Rennes. How the production network is sorted is one of the exciting questions for the near future.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Eisenach has escaped a trump card, which can be considered certain after a first encounter. The 4.15 meter long SUV has only the name in common with its predecessor. It wears its nose as a reminiscence of the Manta A and an ambassador for upcoming lightning bolts. The front is design and function, behind the panel are sensors for assistants. Shorter and crisper, the new mocha is aimed at young-fresh customers who are looking for a chic bowl with a digitally oriented interior at reasonable prices. You just have to get over a bulky loading sill.

The entry should succeed for 20,000 euros, with a gasoline engine. If you want to venture into the world of electric cars, you have to invest significantly more. We place the Mokka E with the same body, offered from the start, at around 33,000 euros before funding. Because the launch will take place in spring 2021, it is important to note that the exact prices that will be announced today, Tuesday for the world premiere, include 19 percent VAT.









Photo gallery



Newly presented

:



Opel Mocha





The rather attractive tariffs are made possible by plastic in the cockpit, the waiver of all-wheel drive and a reduction in the number of drives. There are only two internal combustion engines. And the electric one. The lack of agony of choice is also an expression of expensive certification regulations. The three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine with a displacement of 1.2 liters delivers 100 or 130 hp, the more powerful version is available with an automatic. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel with 110 hp completes the offer.

The electric machine has an output of 136 hp, which means it runs 150 km / h and covers 320 kilometers according to the WLTP standard. Up to 100 kW of direct current flow into the 50 kWh battery and, very laudable, in Germany there is a standard three-phase charger for 11 kW on board. The Rüsselsheim development team has apparently set standards here, which should also be felt in the driving behavior. We will report on this as soon as we can do more than sit in a mocha that has never seemed hotter.