Where the change in drive technology is leading, no one can say with certainty today. One way, possibly the way, points to the electric car, politically guided by the short charging cable, every manufacturer wants or has to be there. It has consequences for the way we move with the automobile, slower, more planning, locally emission-free, more focused on screens than on cylinders. But it also has an impact on production, and what is commonly reported about jobs that are becoming obsolete, changing requirements for professional qualifications and lower market entry barriers can be seen as an eye-opening aha experience not only, but especially these days at Mercedes- Watch Benz.

The inventor of the automobile reinvents it electrically. After the hitherto awkward attempts with retrofitted classic-style models, the Stuttgart-based company is now getting serious. Where else than with the S-Class could the real departure begin? As an electric car, the luxury sedan is called EQS, and it is the first to feature on the company’s own modular architecture for electric vehicles of this class. Other models, such as an SUV, will soon follow. It is worth taking an X-ray look before dealing with the genes. The cutaway model of a finely balanced gasoline or diesel engine shows larger blocks of mechanical engineering imbued with the highest level of engineering, steel and aluminum and gray cast iron building bridges from cubic capacity to shafts and gears. In the all-wheel drive, parts of rotating and rotating moments that protrude into space are entwined around the possibly second driven axle.

Conveying everything that has made a car so far: dedication, heat, precision, the symbiosis of man and machine, delightfully interlocking gears, the anticipation of the next bend unleashed from the downshift and the straight ahead, the tingling euphoria in the stomach area Explosions. Anyone who grew up like this will find electric motors great, as long as they are located on the seat adjustment, the window regulators or the trunk lid.









The sectional model of the EQS shows a new world, the seemingly simple technical clarity of which puts cohorts of designers on the sidelines. Four wheels, a battery pack that extends from front to back as a base plate, one or two electrical boxes that make up the drive, a couple of cables in orange to warn of electric shocks, done. The ensemble seems so simple that after Tesla and countless Chinese upstarts, even the Turks, who previously only acted as a workbench, now dare to put their own vehicle called Togg on the wheels.

This requires new knowledge of software; How important old ones remain in mechanical engineering will be decided by the customers. A Tesla is miles away from a Mercedes in the finish, and yet Americans are valued many times higher on the stock market. For Daimler, according to its own admission, it can only be the best or nothing, and so an electric S-Class has to be what the S-Class has traditionally been: the best car in the world.