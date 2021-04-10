S.If the DS brand, which originated from Citroën, continues its snail’s pace, CEO Carlos Tavares really needs the patience he has promised. “That will go much further than I am in this company. It took Audi 30 years. If necessary, we need them too, ”said Tavares in 2015. Six years later, DS is further away from Audi and BMW than Paris from Bavaria in Corona times. But giving up is not an option.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The youngest bearer of hope is called DS 9. It should have been on the road a long time ago, now it can really be ordered, the first vehicles should reach customers in the summer. Anyone who opts for the 4.93 meter long notchback sedan can be sure of exclusivity in the pack of 5, A6 and E-Classes. Sensational headlights with light elements rotating around their own axis to greet you, eye-catching rear lights and position lights embedded in the roof pillar with reminiscences of the famous original set accents.

Inside, nappa leather, Alcantara and crystal glass continue the idea of ​​French avant-garde-inspired craftsmanship. Those who do not allow themselves to be caught by the fine ingredients will of course feel a common conception without the courage to surprise, as was once characteristic of the legendary DS. We have not yet moved beyond the seat test with the DS 9, a comfortable adaptive chassis and low noise are promised.



A bit of French avant-garde: nappa leather, Alcantara and crystal glass characterize the interior.

:



Image: Manufacturer





The DS 9 would actually be predestined for frequent drivers on long journeys, but a diesel engine is not available. A six-cylinder would be appropriate for status customers, which is also missing. Initially, two drives will be offered, each with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder. Alone it develops 225 hp and manages 236 km / h. There is also a rechargeable plug-in hybrid with 225 hp, as it were, and its 11.9 kWh batteries are sufficient for 48 electric kilometers according to the standard. The standard consumption of 1.6 liters of super is, as usual, a sham. The price list starts at 47,550 euros. The DS 9 is manufactured in China.