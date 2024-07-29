The individual responsible for the accident that resulted in the death of physiotherapist Fábio Toshiro, on the 13th of this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilhas not yet been captured.

According to the criteria of

Fábio and his wife had married just a few hours before the tragic incident. In a conversation with the program ‘Fantástico’, the widow shared significant details about the fateful night.

Bruna Villarinho Toshiro gathered her strength and welcomed the show’s team into the apartment where she had lived with Fábio for two years.

“I’m trying to survive, trying to think of the best I can offer in memory of Toshiro“, the nurse commented.

“He was a friend, a colleague, a person who cared for everyone. In his work, he was extremely responsible and dedicated,” he added.

Bruna dreamed of getting married and celebrating her love with her loved ones. When the big day arrived, she opened up completely to her fiancé.

It is difficult to assimilate that this joy turned into pain and sadness. Hours after the celebration, Fábio was run over while the couple was crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa, in front of the hotel where they would spend their wedding night.

“We were so happy. The adrenaline was pumping. We wanted to talk about the wedding, sometimes about small details. There was no time to talk during the party,” says Bruna, who witnessed her husband being run over by a car that, according to her, appeared at high speed.

🇧🇷⚠️ The influencer Vitor Vieira Belarmino is suspected of running over and killing a man on Lucio Costa Avenue, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, on the night of last Saturday (7/13). The victim, identified as Fábio Toshiro Kikuta, has just gotten married. Vitor is in prison decreed in… pic.twitter.com/Rw6Z7H41a8 — Planeta da Notícia 🗞️ (@plandanoticia) July 15, 2024

“We left the hotel and saw that the street was clear. I was standing to the side and didn’t notice anything unusual. I only saw the car when suddenly, faster than I could imagine, it appeared“, said.

“And then when I looked, he was already in the air. I saw him falling. I started screaming. Then I saw a motorcyclist passing by and he said to me: ‘I saw who it was, I’m going after him’,” she added.

“I begged him, ‘Please save my husband. We just got married. Save him.’ I only saw this white car. From the sound of the engine, I knew it was a very powerful vehicle. I saw that he took a curve and then continued on his way.“.

The person responsible, Vitor Belarmino Vieira, presents himself as an influencer on social media, but uploads videos on how to buy followers. He also boasts about his acquisitions, supposedly the result of investments in bitcoins.

On the 13th, Vitor had left a party and was driving with five women in his car, a convertible BMW, as shown the new images obtained by ‘Fantástico’ moments before the accident.

Vitor was apparently speeding on a road with a speed limit of 70 kilometres per hour. After the incident, he fled without giving any assistance.

Vitor’s defense, who has a preventive arrest warrant and remains at large, argues that the images could show a motorcyclist throwing Fábio off balance. They also pointed out that the decision to turn himself in is up to Vitor.

The justice of #Rio de Janeiro He decreed the temporary imprisonment of influencer Vítor Vieira Belarmino after he fled from the premises where he was run over and killed by physiotherapist Fábio Toshiro Kikuta. pic.twitter.com/1PRRreYWkN — Jornal Floripa (@jornalfloripa7) July 16, 2024

“Vitor does not consider it fair to surrender and be imprisoned for a crime “for which he does not feel responsible,” said Gabriel Habib, Vitor’s lawyer.

The motorcyclist denied to the police having touched Fábio. Bruna, the main witness in the case, confirms this.

“I didn’t feel anything at all. It was at that moment that the car appeared at a very high speed, suddenly. He was a little bit ahead of me, but everything happened so fast that I didn’t even see the moment when the car hit him,” he says.

The Civil Police reported, in a statement from its press office, that they are interviewing witnesses, analyzing security cameras and taking steps to locate the person responsible and clarify the accident.

“I can’t get back what I wanted most, but I think I’ll feel calmer when justice is done,” Bruna said.

“I think he was happy because we fulfilled our dreams together, and we were both able to express ourselves. Those moments that we shared will remain in my heart and mind forever“, he concluded.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from O Globo Brasil (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.