Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan is still in the headlines for her wedding photos and videos. Let us tell you, Gauhar Khan married Zaid Darbar in Mumbai on 25 December. Photos and videos of the wedding of both of them are becoming fiercely viral on social media. At the same time, the fans liked the pair of both. Just after two days of marriage, Gauhar Khan has returned to work. Gauhar Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Zaid Darbar.

Recently, Gauhar Khan has left for Lucknow shoot on Sunday. The Zaid court had also arrived to leave his wife Gauhar Khan at the airport. During this time, Gauhar Khan encountered his ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon in flight. Kushal Tandon himself gave this information through his Instagram. Recently, Kushal Tandon shared three videos on social media. In which Kushal is seen sitting on the seat with Gauhar. Kushal Tandon shared the video and wrote in the caption, ‘Ek Haseen Ittefaq, Shaadi Mubarak Gauhar Khan.’

In the video shared by Kushal Tandon, it is seen saying: ‘So I am going to my hometown and see who I met, sweet friend. We met bycons, I am not stocking it. Hearing this, Gauhar starts laughing. He adds, “She looks very beautiful. I am very happy for you. Maybe I really wanted to congratulate you. Shaadi Mubarak Gauhar. ”Finally Kushal says hi luck.