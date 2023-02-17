In no particular order, Vittorio Sgarbi is Undersecretary for Culture, Mayor of Sutri, Councilor for Culture of Viterbo, Commissioner for the Arts of Codogno, Pro-Mayor of Urbino, President of the Ferrara Art Foundation, of the Mart of Trento, of the Mag of Riva del Garda and of Canova’s Gypsotheca.

And recently, also regional councilor in Lombardy. All while he is about to leave on tour for a show on Caravaggio. None of the offices he holds conflicts with the other, except for his government role and that at the Pirellone: ​​nevertheless, at the moment he does not seem willing to leave his position in the Region.

“Whether I resign remains to be seen – says al Corriere della Sera – those are votes won by me”. There are 873 preferences collected from his “Renaissance” list allied with “Noi Moderati” by Maurizio Lupi: enough to ensure him a seat on the council.

“Do you have 48-hour days?”, they ask him, and he replies: “It’s a continuous overlapping of phone calls and meetings, many important and sometimes casual. Today I dealt with a problem for a hotel in Naples, then with a painting from the Uffizi, disputes with the superintendents and answered at least 50 phone calls”.

In Sutri, on the other hand, he claims to have “replaced the role of mayor with that of patron saint” because when he arrives “they prepare a catafalque, I make a procession of meetings and then they also set off the fireworks”.

TO Republic he adds: “I have to admit that being an undersecretary is quite all-encompassing. But in a small municipality you work on Tuesday afternoons, Wednesday afternoons and Thursday mornings. In short, it can be done.”

With all these assignments, however, he declares that he has not enriched himself: “The more you have, the less money you make. All the presidencies of cultural bodies are free of charge. My spending review is ‘doing a lot, taking less’. MPs don’t do much and, apart from those two days a week in the Chamber, they could be useful in other roles”.