From: Tanya Banner

A small asteroid is approaching Earth. (symbol photo). © dpa

The asteroid 2023 BU has only just been discovered and is already rushing past very close to Earth. It comes closer to the surface than many a satellite.

Update from Thursday, January 26, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Tonight (January 26 at 10:17 p.m.) the newly discovered asteroid 2023 BU will fly very close to Earth. As the US space agency Nasa reports, at a distance of just under 3600 kilometers it will be one of the closest approaches to Earth that has ever been recorded.

It remains the case that the asteroid will not hit Earth, even though it will be well within the ring of geostationary satellites. But even if 2023 BU were to hit the earth: with an estimated size of 3.5 to 8.5 meters, the asteroid would become a fireball when it entered the earth’s atmosphere and burn up harmlessly in the earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, some larger pieces of debris could fall to earth – but would not cause any damage there.

Asteroid 2023 BU comes very close to Earth

First report from Wednesday, January 25, 2023: Frankfurt – almost every day asteroids spotted flying close to Earth. “Near” usually means a distance of several hundred thousand kilometers or more. But in the case of the recently discovered asteroid 2023 BU is that different It comes very close to Earth – much closer than the geostationary satellites orbiting the blue planet at a distance of almost 36,000 kilometers. how fr.de reported.

The asteroid has a size of 3.8 to 8.5 meters and approaches the earth’s surface on Thursday (January 26, at 10:17 p.m.) to within 3506 kilometers. For comparison: That is less than three percent of the average distance between Earth and moon (384,400 kilometers).

Asteroid 2023 BU comes closer to Earth than some satellites

The asteroid 2023 BU was only discovered a few days before its closest approach to Earth. On January 21, 2023, it was first sighted by Russian amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov at the MARGO observatory in Crimea. Borisov is no stranger to the astronomy scene: he was the one who started the first interstellar comet 2I/Borisov discovered in December 2018. He is also one of the first to observe one possible mini-moon of the earth.

No danger to Earth: Asteroid 2023 BU is too small

Even if the asteroid 2023 BU comes very close to the earth, there is no danger. “The near-Earth asteroid 2023 BU will have an extremely close but certain encounter with us,” writes Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi on the Virtual Telescope project website. The project will study the asteroid during its closest approach to Earth show in the live stream.

Because of its small size, the asteroid cannot be seen in the sky with the naked eye – unlike a Fireball over Canada that puzzles researchers. Only large telescopes can detect the small and faint asteroid in the sky.

Asteroid 2023 BU is not dangerous – it would break up

Asteroid 2023 BU has not been classified as “possibly dangerous” by experts. This is mainly due to its size: it is small and should break apart when it hypothetically enters the earth’s atmosphere, the individual parts should burn up.

BU 2023 takes 425 days to orbit the sun once. It will not come close to Earth again until December 27, 2029 – but then it will be almost nine million kilometers from our planet. (tab)