Washington.- The director of the recently created Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick, he said he received hundreds of reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) since last July, but, to date, nno reliable proof of extraterrestrial life.

The AARO was established after Military pilots claim to have observed UFOs but for fear of being stigmatizedThey decided to keep silent.

The functions of this office are not limited to trying to solve the eternal question about the existence of extraterrestrial life, but it is also in charge of keeping a strict reporting on flying objects that could belong to foreign armies, representing these, a potential threat to national security.

Last May, in the United States Congress, the historic first hearing in more than half a century to deal with the UFO issue. Legislators agreed on the need to give a punctual follow-up to reports of pilots to rule out any kind of threat foreign.

Ronald Moultrie Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence and security said that it is still early to conclude if these sightings are of extraterrestrial origin.

“We consider any unauthorized system in our airspace a security threat,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the massive reception of reports could be due to the destigmatization that the creation of this office brought with it, which, a few months after the start of its operation, already Count the pilot reports by the hundreds.