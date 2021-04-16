The new federal judge with electoral jurisdiction for the province of Buenos Aires, Alejo Ramos Padilla, requested before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation the appointment of six secretaries and prosecretaries in his court to carry out the next elections in his new district.

The magistrate, former federal judge of Dolores, close to the Government and part of the Kirchnerist group Justicia Legitima, will be in charge of the supervision of the next elections in Buenos Aires territory, which represents more than 35% of the total votes of the entire country.

His first interventions in electoral matters were controversial since he rejected a request from the mayor of Esteban Echeverría Fernando Gray to suspend the internal elections of the Buenos Aires PJ in May and rejected a challenge by former president Eduardo Duhalde against Máximo Kirchner’s candidacy for party leadership.

Ramos Padilla, 45, made the request before the highest court, which must decide whether to agree to the appointment of those judicial officials, who have a career in the sector, but who They are appointed to their position without contest and by direct relationship with the person in charge of the court, which is the one who asks for their names.

In addition, they are positions that are maintained over time, beyond the specific election for which they are appointed. In judicial sources it is presumed that he will try to name the secretaries he had in Dolores who had links with the Peronism of Formosa and the provincial commission of Memory.

“It is done by recommendations, with people who have a history to be able to fulfill the position, but generally those who come with the endorsement of another are interviewed, “says a source from the sector about how the procedure is to appoint clerks in a court, who do not compete as the judges of the first instance or of the Chamber do.

In that sense, Justice differs from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is entered by competition for all ranks.

At present, however, the Buenos Aires electoral court has five people in positions of that hierarchy, as stated in the website of the National Electoral Chamber: two secretaries and three deputy secretaries. It is, due to its larger electoral roll, the province that has the most officials in these positions.

Judge of Dolores since 2011, Ramos Padilla is in charge of the court number 1 of La Plata since February, when he was sworn in before the authorities of the Federal Chamber. From that office he is in charge of the supervision of the elections in the province of Buenos Aires. He came to that position with the impulse of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

By specific weight, in each election, is the most important in the country, since it encompasses more than a third of the entire national register. It was vacant, and was temporarily occupied, since the death in 2014 of Manuel Blanco, who had been an electoral judge since 1984.

Ramos Padilla is a judge who worked with the group Justicia Legítima, the entity that brings together the judges and prosecutors enrolled in Kirchnerism, and is also the one who led from Dolores the case for illegal espionage in which the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio is being prosecuted.

Last December, the federal chamber of Mar del Plata reduced from eight to two the prosecutions that Ramos Padilla issued against federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, who is investigating former Kirchner officials in the file called “The notebooks of bribery.”

The court criticized Ramos Padilla’s performance in the case, opened thanks to Operative Puf, extorted Stornelli from the attempt to extort the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest and left him in two minor cases involving private action. The Etchebest case was the heart of the cause promoted by Kirchnerism.

His appointment in the main La Plata court of first instance was approved by the Senate of the Nation at the beginning of February, by 41 votes in favor and 26 against the legislators of Together for Change.

The judge’s statement received objections from the opposition, for example from the Civic Coalition of Elisa Carrió for considering him a “militant judge.” At that time, the ruling party came to his defense for considering him “the victim of a political and media campaign to discredit him.”

Look also