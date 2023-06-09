Sonic Superstars, a new 2D Sonic platformer, was announced at tonight’s Summer Game Fest.

It’s set for release this autumn across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic).

Unlike last year’s Sonic Frontiers, this is a return to classic sidescrolling Sonic but with a gorgeous art style akin to Sonic Generations and some fun new twists. Check out the trailer below.

Sonic Superstars – Announce Trailer

It begins, of course, in a Green Hill Zone-esque lush jungle with rainbows and lovely sunsets. It’s in 2.5D as Sonic runs and spins in and out of the screen.

Sonic will be joined by Tails, Knuckles and Amy, and the game will include up to four player co-op.

Some stages will have little gimmicks too – a futuristic neon stage has voxel characters that turn into squids!

Classic special stages are also returning. Yes, even that horrible rotating maze from Sonic 1.

It’s all looking fun and vibrant (if a little slow) and is a very welcome surprise.