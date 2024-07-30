Newlat: Acquisition of 100% of Princes Limited Completed

Newlat Food has completed the acquisition of 100% of Princes Limited from Mitsubishi Corporation. The Chairman of Newlat Food, Angelo Mastrolia, reiterated in a note that “our goal by 2030 is to reach a turnover of 5 billion euros, an Ebitda of over 300 million euros, a net income of over 100 million euros, a FCF of over 170 million euros and a net equity of over 700 million euros”.

“We are building a strong and financially resilient group of around 8,800 people, offering investors and stakeholders a unique opportunity to be part of an ambitious growth story,” continued Mastrolia. At the same time, a new Board of Directors has been appointed for Princes, which will consist of Angelo Mastrolia as Chairman, Simon Harrison as CEO, Fabio Fazzari as CFO, Giuseppe Mastrolia as Director, specifically focused on the implementation of commercial and operational synergies and the development of the Group’s business, and Benedetta Mastrolia as Director, to ensure effective communication to analysts and investors in relation to the Group’s developments.