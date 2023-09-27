Riot Games has announced that K-Pop band NewJeans will sing the 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem, “Gods.” The song is signed by the main composers of Riot Games, Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako, who together wrote “Legends Never Die”, “RISE”, “Awaken” and various pieces of the Arcane soundtrack. Fans will be able to watch “Gods” on YouTube or listen to the song on all platforms from 8pm on October 4th. “The World Cup anthem is our community’s rallying cry every year, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with NewJeans to bring fans this amazing moment,” said Carrie Dunn, Creative Director of Esports at Riot Games. “Between the World Cup being held in Korea and the meteoric rise of NewJeans, this collaboration felt like it was meant to be a true cultural celebration. “Gods” pairs epic, intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful vocals, managing to convey the effort and glory that await our players at the World Cup.”

“When we heard the song for the first time, we all felt very excited,” NewJeans said. “It was a song unlike anything we had recorded to date, and this made us feel particularly emotional during the recording sessions! Through this extraordinary opportunity, we were able to express and discover a new side of our voices. Singing the anthem of the World Cup for such a world-famous game was an honor. We hope it gives you all a new sense of inner strength! Enjoy! The Worlds 2023 music video will trace the story of Korean professional gamer Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, starting from his encounter with League in high school and ending with his adventure at Worlds 2022.

“We don’t want to spoil too much of the music video, but you can expect to see a revisit of familiar faces and unforgettable moments as we follow Deft’s story from their beginnings in 2013 to last year’s World Championship win,” added Dunn. “Allies becoming adversaries is a story that all athletes can relate to, and we believe ‘GODS’ will set the stage for what lies ahead for an incredible World Championships.” The League of Legends World Championship, also known as Worlds, is the pinnacle of LoL esports competition, and during the tournament the best teams from nine regions compete for the title of champion. The month-long event, held at the end of the regular season in a different region each year, features qualified teams from professional leagues around the world. The World Cup is the most watched and followed eSports tournament ever, and the 2021 World Cup had an average number of viewers per minute (AMA) of over 30 million, with a peak of concurrent viewers (PCU) of over 73 million and more 1 billion hours of viewing. The tournament is also one of the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.