Indianapolis 500 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Josef Newgarden Penske 200 rounds 2 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 3 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 5 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 7 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 8 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 9 Colton Hertha Andretti 10 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 11 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 12 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 13 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 14 Scott McLaughlin Chip Ganassi 15 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 16 Tony Canaan Arrow McLaren 17 Marco Andretti Andretti 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 19 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 21 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 22 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Retired 23 Will Power Penske Retired 24 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Retired 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Retired 26 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Retired 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Retired 28 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Retired 29 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD Retired 30 Romain Grosjean Andretti Retired 31 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD Retired 32 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports Retired 33 Katherine Law Rahal Letterman Retreat

Race report

In the tradition of Indianapolis 500 crazy races were often witnessed, full of unexpected events and twists right up to the last laps: the 107th edition was no less, with the Josef Newgarden win which came at the end of a test that seemed to definitively reward a particular driver, only to then definitively cancel him from the chances of success due to unexpected episodes that also generated good three red flags in the final stages of the race most loved by the US public in open wheel competitions.

A 500 Miles which started in the worst possible way for Graham Rahal, who was stopped on the grid due to a technical problem and was therefore forced to start again at the back of the group (Rahal who had also been called up as a substitute for Stefan Wilson, but who had eliminated from the Last Chance Qualifying, ed.). In the first 70 laps, however, a good duel for the leadership broke out between Palouauthor of the pole position, VeeKay and Rosenqvist, which continued even after the first pit stops. The first twist then occurred at 92nd roundi.e. with the first caution caused by hitting Sting Ray Robb’s barriers. The episode prompted several teams to call their drivers to change tires and refuel, but in this circumstance he sensationally lost control of the car VeeKaywho ended up in a spin impacting his own car against that of Palou in pit lane. Both drivers managed to restart the race, however compromising the chances of victory, also and above all due to the decision of the Race Direction which penalized the Dutchman with a drive through.

It all resumed on lap 100 with Ilott surprisingly in the lead, even though he quickly lost the lead to Rosenqvist, O’Ward and Ferrucci, with the two Arrow McLaren drivers battling it out for the top spot. The fight continued until lap 130, when the resumption of the waltz of the pit stops seemed to once again reward Rosenqvist with the scenario of an all-Swedish one-two thanks to the second position of Marcus Ericsson, winner of the last edition of the 500 Miglia. Also in this case, with the entry of Josef Newgarden among the first, however, the race was interrupted with one second caution on lap 150this time due to the impact against the barriers of another former F1 driver like Romain Grosjean.

At the second restart, the group of riders effectively ‘split’ into two different philosophies of strategies, with the leadership temporarily occupied by an excellent Santino Ferrucci who kept the lead until 31 laps from the end, when a mistake by the mechanics in the tire change ruined his chances of success. However, another twist came to fruition at 20 laps to go: at a time when several drivers have returned to the pit lane for the last stop, Rosenqvist definitively destroyed dreams of victory by losing control of his McLaren. In the impact, the car dangerously returned to the middle of the track, with Kirkwood who failed to dodge it: a bad impact ensued which, in addition to causing the tipping of the Andretti of the American, also spawned the detachment of a wheel that flew towards the standsmiraculously falling back into a parking lot without affecting any viewer.

Thus, the race was stopped again with the Red flag with 14 laps to go, with O’Ward in command ahead of Ericsson and Newgarden, in a top-5 closed by Rossi and Ferrucci and with Palou climbed up to sixth position. With 8 laps to go from the checkered flag, and after a false start, the 2023 Indianapolis 500 seemed to be drawing to a close, but O’Ward, in an attempt to recover the lost leadership, engaged in a duel to the death with Ericsson, but going against the wall and saying goodbye to dreams of victory in Indianapolis. The Swede was not damaged in the collision, but Canapino and Pagenaud also left the scene, with Race Direction displaying the red flag again at 6 laps to go and with Newgarden leading ahead of Ericsson. We are thus restarted with the green flag a 4 laps to gobut suffered with another incident between Lundgaard and Rahal which caused, incredibly, the third red flag. Basically, the Indianapolis 500 it was decided only in the last lapwith Newgarden able to overtake Ericsson in extremis and win his first career Indianapolis 500also becoming the first US pilot back to Victory Lane since 2016when Alexander Rossi was the winner.

IndyCar / Drivers Standings after 2023 Indianapolis 500 (Round 6)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 219 2 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 199 3 Josef Newgarden Penske 185 4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 182 5 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 162 6 Scott McLaughlin Chip Ganassi 149 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 145 8 Romain Grosjean Andretti 139 9 Will Power Penske 131 10 Colton Hertha Andretti 130 11 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 122 12 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 113 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 113 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 111 15 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 96 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 96 17 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 94 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 84 19 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 77 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 73 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 69 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 65 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 63 24 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 61 25 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 55 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 51 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 47 28 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 37 29 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 27 30 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 20 31 Tony Canaan Arrow McLaren 18 32 Marco Andretti Andretti 13 33 Katherine Law Rahal Letterman 5 34 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports 5

Next appointment

With the parenthesis on the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 closed, the IndyCar championship won’t wait much longer before getting back on track: already next weekend, Sunday 4 Junethe series will move to Michigan on the Detroit, the same, albeit in a different configuration, which was also the site of the US-Eastern and US Formula 1 GPs, all in the 1980s. IndyCar, on the other hand, has been present here from 2012 to today, with the sole exception of the 2020 season which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.