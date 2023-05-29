Indianapolis 500 2023, the order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|200 rounds
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|3
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|7
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|8
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|9
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|10
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|11
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|12
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|13
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|Chip Ganassi
|15
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|16
|Tony Canaan
|Arrow McLaren
|17
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|19
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|21
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|22
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|Retired
|23
|Will Power
|Penske
|Retired
|24
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Retired
|25
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|Retired
|26
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|Retired
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|Retired
|28
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Retired
|29
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|Retired
|30
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|Retired
|31
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|Retired
|32
|RC Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|Retired
|33
|Katherine Law
|Rahal Letterman
|Retreat
Race report
In the tradition of Indianapolis 500 crazy races were often witnessed, full of unexpected events and twists right up to the last laps: the 107th edition was no less, with the Josef Newgarden win which came at the end of a test that seemed to definitively reward a particular driver, only to then definitively cancel him from the chances of success due to unexpected episodes that also generated good three red flags in the final stages of the race most loved by the US public in open wheel competitions.
A 500 Miles which started in the worst possible way for Graham Rahal, who was stopped on the grid due to a technical problem and was therefore forced to start again at the back of the group (Rahal who had also been called up as a substitute for Stefan Wilson, but who had eliminated from the Last Chance Qualifying, ed.). In the first 70 laps, however, a good duel for the leadership broke out between Palouauthor of the pole position, VeeKay and Rosenqvist, which continued even after the first pit stops. The first twist then occurred at 92nd roundi.e. with the first caution caused by hitting Sting Ray Robb’s barriers. The episode prompted several teams to call their drivers to change tires and refuel, but in this circumstance he sensationally lost control of the car VeeKaywho ended up in a spin impacting his own car against that of Palou in pit lane. Both drivers managed to restart the race, however compromising the chances of victory, also and above all due to the decision of the Race Direction which penalized the Dutchman with a drive through.
It all resumed on lap 100 with Ilott surprisingly in the lead, even though he quickly lost the lead to Rosenqvist, O’Ward and Ferrucci, with the two Arrow McLaren drivers battling it out for the top spot. The fight continued until lap 130, when the resumption of the waltz of the pit stops seemed to once again reward Rosenqvist with the scenario of an all-Swedish one-two thanks to the second position of Marcus Ericsson, winner of the last edition of the 500 Miglia. Also in this case, with the entry of Josef Newgarden among the first, however, the race was interrupted with one second caution on lap 150this time due to the impact against the barriers of another former F1 driver like Romain Grosjean.
At the second restart, the group of riders effectively ‘split’ into two different philosophies of strategies, with the leadership temporarily occupied by an excellent Santino Ferrucci who kept the lead until 31 laps from the end, when a mistake by the mechanics in the tire change ruined his chances of success. However, another twist came to fruition at 20 laps to go: at a time when several drivers have returned to the pit lane for the last stop, Rosenqvist definitively destroyed dreams of victory by losing control of his McLaren. In the impact, the car dangerously returned to the middle of the track, with Kirkwood who failed to dodge it: a bad impact ensued which, in addition to causing the tipping of the Andretti of the American, also spawned the detachment of a wheel that flew towards the standsmiraculously falling back into a parking lot without affecting any viewer.
Here’s where that flying tire impacted in turn 2
@IMS #indy500 pic.twitter.com/MLexGcUu5q
—Andrew Kossack (@AndrewKossack) May 28, 2023
Thus, the race was stopped again with the Red flag with 14 laps to go, with O’Ward in command ahead of Ericsson and Newgarden, in a top-5 closed by Rossi and Ferrucci and with Palou climbed up to sixth position. With 8 laps to go from the checkered flag, and after a false start, the 2023 Indianapolis 500 seemed to be drawing to a close, but O’Ward, in an attempt to recover the lost leadership, engaged in a duel to the death with Ericsson, but going against the wall and saying goodbye to dreams of victory in Indianapolis. The Swede was not damaged in the collision, but Canapino and Pagenaud also left the scene, with Race Direction displaying the red flag again at 6 laps to go and with Newgarden leading ahead of Ericsson. We are thus restarted with the green flag a 4 laps to gobut suffered with another incident between Lundgaard and Rahal which caused, incredibly, the third red flag. Basically, the Indianapolis 500 it was decided only in the last lapwith Newgarden able to overtake Ericsson in extremis and win his first career Indianapolis 500also becoming the first US pilot back to Victory Lane since 2016when Alexander Rossi was the winner.
Fight. To. the. Finish.@josefnewgarden wins on the last lap. #INDYCAR // #indy500 pic.twitter.com/PDMvvp2X77
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 28, 2023
IndyCar / Drivers Standings after 2023 Indianapolis 500 (Round 6)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|219
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|199
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|185
|4
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|182
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|162
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Chip Ganassi
|149
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|145
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|139
|9
|Will Power
|Penske
|131
|10
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|130
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|122
|12
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|113
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|113
|14
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|111
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|96
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|96
|17
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|94
|18
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|84
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|77
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|73
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|69
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|65
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|63
|24
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|61
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|55
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|51
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|47
|28
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|37
|29
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|27
|30
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|20
|31
|Tony Canaan
|Arrow McLaren
|18
|32
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti
|13
|33
|Katherine Law
|Rahal Letterman
|5
|34
|RC Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|5
Next appointment
With the parenthesis on the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 closed, the IndyCar championship won’t wait much longer before getting back on track: already next weekend, Sunday 4 Junethe series will move to Michigan on the Detroit, the same, albeit in a different configuration, which was also the site of the US-Eastern and US Formula 1 GPs, all in the 1980s. IndyCar, on the other hand, has been present here from 2012 to today, with the sole exception of the 2020 season which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
