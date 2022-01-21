The 2021 Formula 1 season kept fans from all over the world glued to the television screens, giving a spectacle with the very heated duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton which lasted for the whole year and was resolved only at the last lap of the last race, to the advantage of the Dutchman. The rivalry between the two emphasized theimportance of the human factor even in a championship that is the emblem par excellence of the highest technology and development. Beyond the ocean, however, in the United States, not everyone is convinced by the type of confrontation that is created on the track between the various Circus drivers.

According to the two-time IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden, “Formula is not a real drivers’ championship”. The American talent expressed himself in an interview with the site Autoweek on the eve of the 2022 season of the stars and stripes championship. “For me, the fascination of F1 lies in the importance of cars – explained the 30-year-old from Nashville, who plays in Roger Penske’s team – when I think of F1, I think of a constructors’ championship. They try to build the fastest cars possible within a budget that I should call unreasonable. This is what is exciting “.

“The older I get – added Newgarden – and I spend time in the racing world, watching Formula 1, and I don’t know if it’s a place I really want to race. It doesn’t seem like a drivers’ championship to me much “he stressed. To hit the American negatively – who also reiterated his appreciation of F1 as a whole – is the little chance given to a pilot to record on the result of the race: “I think IndyCar is really the area where you have the most competitiveness for a driver. When you are a high-level driver, you want to have the opportunity to compete, to win the championship and to win big races regardless of your situation.“, He concluded.