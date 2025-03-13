A comment on the social networks of Adrian Newey’s third wife, Amanda, causes delirium in Aston Martin. “See you in five years,” said the lady. Newey, the great artisan of Formula 1 who has turned every car into gold … That has touched, has a five years to transform a multimillionaire team project into the world champion. It is the ambition of Aston Martin’s patron, Lawrence Stroll, and the pilot Fernando Alonso who has been anchored to this sport in which he got two titles (2005 and 2006), twenty campaigns ago.

Five years of exclusive dedication for Newey (66) in a team that was previously Force India, then Racing Point and is now a giant transatlantic associated with the largest oil company in the world, Aramco, one of the largest motor producers of the propose, Honda, and that has the latest generation simulators of twenty million euros, a wind tunnel that is the envy of the F1 and a modern factory in which a thousand people will work to attend to any suggestion of Newey, its red notebook and its pencil that draws in goldsmith mode what others do not see in the aerodynamics of the formulas.

It is Fernando Alonso’s penultimate bullet at the F1 World Cup that begins this weekend in Australia with a threat of rain. The Asturian pilot has another season with the British team (until December 2026, when he has turned 45) and his ambition does not stop.

He wants to be world champion again (“what counts is the chrono,” he says), but for this he needs Newey, a design specialist from new technical regulations. This will happen in 2026, A turn to the chassis and engines regulations in Formula 1 to give more opportunities to all equipment, with the same budget limit for basic needs (198 million).

“His passion and dedication will be a push for everyone, I think we will all raise our level thanks to him,” said Alonso in Melbourne.



March 14-16 Australia GP April 11-13 BARÉIN GP April 18-20 Saudi A. GP 2-4 May Miami GP (USA.) May 17-19 Emilia GP Romaña (Italy) May 30 -1 June SPAIN GP June 13-15 Canada GP June 27-29 Austria GP July 4-6 Great GP Brittany July 25-27 Belgium GP July 19-21 Hungary GP August 29-31 Bajos P. GP 5-6 sept. Italy GP (Monza) 19-21 Sept. Azerbaijan GP October 3-5 Singapore GP October 17-18 US GP (The Americas) October 26-28 Mexico GP November 7-9 Sao GP Paulo (Brazil) November 21-23 Las Vegas GP (USA.) November 28-30 Qatar GP December 5-7 ABU DABI GP

Newey started working at Aston Martin’s offices March 1a year of lack to avoid data escape from Red Bull. And according to Aston Martin’s team leader Andy Cowell, quickly immersed himself in his function of ‘managing technical partner’. «He is not for great ceremonies, despite the expectation in the factory. He entered his office and was immediately at a concept meeting, arguing an area of ​​the car ».

“Newey is the greatest news since the name Aston Martin returned to the sport,” he said without a doubt Lawrence Stroll, The owner and father of the pilot Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin made a gray preseason in the BARÉIN tests, without flashes, apparently a car that will cost him to enter among the top ten, according to Alonso. “We will have to make it perfect to enter the points.”

Aston Martin is not among the four teams with the highest performance at the end of last campaign, McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedesand that now aspire to the title in a marathon course of 24 races. The green team has put in the hands of Newey. Alonso says it: “I hope that this weekend or Tuesday after the race I can talk to him, to see what he thinks about the car, performance, weaknesses and others.”

How far can Sainz go?

The F1 begins with Carlos Sainz in the Williams, an ancient giant coming unless, last year was the penultimate car of the grill and for three years the worst car. The transit of Colossus Ferrari to Williams is Bajón, but Sainz is delighted with the leadership of an upward project and has left behind the sensation of a second course in Ferrari, which now has Hamilton (seven times champion) and Charles Leclerc.

No one improved Sainz’s return in Baréin’s trials, even if it supposes anything because it depends on the type of motor and gasoline loads that test the equipment in the tests. «I feel that I have joined a team full of motivation, of people who want to return the team to the first level. The car has not disappointed me, we have had a strong winter in development ».