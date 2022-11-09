Despite still missing two appointments before the final conclusion of the championship 2022the fight for the drivers and constructors’ title has already been resolved totally in favor of Red Bull: on the one hand, the reconfirmation of Max Verstappen on the top of the world after the world championship won in 2021, and on the other hand the return to success of the Anglo-Austrian team nine years after the heyday of Sebastian Vettel. All this in a 2022 characterized by the introduction of a new technical-aerodynamic regulationwhich generated different interpretations by each team.

Rules that have exalted the aerodynamic genius of Adrian Newey, Technical Director of Red Bull who managed to minimize the problems that emerged in the first part of the season in all the teams, especially those related to the phenomenon of porpoising. A job, the one by the British designer, however, started without particular enthusiasm.

Interviewed by The Red Bulletinthe 63-year-old has in fact admitted a certain aversion to the changes to the new regulation, presented for the first time in 2019, only to be comfortable with the rest of the season: “I’ll be brutally honest – confessed – when I first read the regulations they left me indifferent and I still feel that there are some things that perhaps have not been evaluated. Of course it’s easy to be critical, but as we get deeper into the game I started having fun. Everything has become more complex and I think I can speak for the whole team we have really enjoyed the challenge of this new series of regulations “.