Newey strengthens his record

Sergio Perez’s retirement in Saturday’s Sprint race allowed Max Verstappen to get his third world title in his career, as well as his third consecutive. A success that came two weeks after that Red Bull manufacturers in Japanwhich boasts the presence of the designer in the team Adrian Newey as Technical Director. Adding together the two world championships this year, the British engineer has collected a total of 25 world titles won between Constructors’ and Drivers’ championships, strengthening his record of success as a designer in more than thirty years of his career.

The ‘ease’ of success

Even before Red Bull, Newey had risen to the top of the world with Williams and McLaren, contributing to the success of six different drivers before the arrival of Verstappen. Quickly retracing his story to the microphones of Sky Sports at the end of the weekend in Qatar, the 64-year-old had the opportunity to establish the difficulties of all his goals achieved, considering the 2023 world championships as two of the simplest ever: “It was one of the easiest and least stressful times, that’s for sure – commented – over the years we have developed a truly exceptional technical team. We have managed to maintain a good level of stability within our engineering team and this obviously helps. We tried to run a flat structure and encourage cross-communication. We try to make it a fun place to work.”

Verstappen’s talent

In conclusion, Newey also expressed his opinion on the talent and qualities of a driver like Verstappen: “You are comparing different cars and different generations – has explained – but what I observe in really good pilots it’s their ability to make it seem like they’re driving the car with an automatic transmission. That leaves them with a lot of processing power to think about how they’re using the tires, how the race is unfolding, when they should push, when they should brake. Max is great at this“.