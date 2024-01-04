by VALERIO BARRETTA

Charles Leclerc is said to have converted very few pole positions into Sunday victories. It is an incontrovertible fact, just think that the Monegasque has failed to win in his last 12 starts at the post. What is it due to? Ferrari certainly had its problems with race pace due to aerodynamic limitations that the flying lap hides, but the presence of such an infallible Red Bull on Sunday also contributed greatly. The race performances of the RB18 first and then the RB19 are the result of a design choice dating back to 2021, and of which Adrian Newey he is proud.

Newey's words

“It's the way we developed the car. We tried to prioritize race performance more than qualifying. We made this decision in 2021, when we designed the car, to try to prioritize race performance over lap performance“, these are the words of the British engineer a The-Race.

“It was a deliberate choice: with the new regulations overtaking would have become easier, so in this case qualifying performance should have had a slightly lower priority than in the past. It seems to have worked“, has continued.

Restrictive regulations?

The 2021 choice occurred in a period of absolute uncertainty, in which no one knew how their car would perform in relation to the others. Newey, at the time, believed that the regulations gave teams no room for maneuver: “I thought it was too restrictive and quite boring, many teams felt the same way. We managed to apply some pressure to get some leeway. Then, once we got into it, we realized there was more flexibility“.