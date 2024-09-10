The genius of aerodynamics does not hide

Shareholder and technical manager partner: this is the role with which Adrian Newey officially joins Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll has pulled off another impressive feat after already securing Honda power unit supplies from 2026.

Adrian Newey commented on his arrival at Aston Martin, not hiding the fact that his ambitions are maximum, the aim is to win the world title: “I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved in. – said Newey – Lawrence is determined to build a world-class team. He is the only majority owner of a team that is actively involved in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated by the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and the Silverstone wind tunnel, which are not only state-of-the-art, but also have a setup that creates an ideal environment in which to work.”

“Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I look forward to contributing to achieving this goal“ added Newey.