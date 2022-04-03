Talent and dedication: in the end, even in a complex world like Formula 1, the recipe for emerging at the highest levels is always the same. There are good drivers, but not all of them manage to reach the top. This is because, in addition to sponsors (which never hurt), you need your head. Those who manage to excel on both sides will systematically be the strongest and most successful: Max Verstappen certainly is no exception. Indeed, it is a very important example.

The reigning world champion immediately showed his worth in Formula 1, making his debut at a very young age and winning the first race in Red Bull. Over the years he has grown into maturity: tough seasons, but which helped him capitalize on his first serious chance to win the World Cup, in 2021. A success that Adrian Newey evidently he expected, he who has seen dozens of talents flourish on his single-seaters: “You have to have that unique genetics to win in any sport. But that only takes you up to a certain level: it also takes determination and grit, and Max has everything you need“, Said the British genius in an interview with Dieter Rencken for RacingNews365. “Now, you might think that driver feedback doesn’t matter to the engineers given the amount of data. But with Max it’s not like that, because him he tells you with great precision what the machine is doing. And this, for the engineer, is incredibly important“.