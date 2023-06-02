The genius man

Adrian Newey, even at 64 years of age, continues to be the absolute point of reference – in terms of engineering – of Formula 1. The ingenious Red Bull designer – also protagonist in the past of the triumphs of Williams and McLaren – has seen his single-seaters win, over the course of a very long career, 10 Drivers’ and 11 Constructors’ championship titles. Numbers that will almost certainly be retouched this year by Max Verstappen and his unstoppable RB19, fruit of the genius of Newey and his team of engineers who transformed Red Bull back into the hegemonic team of the Circus in Milton Keynes.

Work method

The British engineer was the protagonist, in recent days, of a very long interview with Italian TV Sky Sports F1. Newey found himself answering the many questions posed to him by former driver Ivan Capelli, who had shared the adventure in the Circus with the current Red Bull designer within the Leyton House team in the very early ’90s. Comparing the size of that small team to that of a giant like Red Bull, Newey explained how now you try to organize the work among the people who are under your direct responsibility: about 200 men and women who must be put in a position to work in the best possible conditions in order to bring results.

Horizontal structure

“If you establish an organization chart, everything is clearer for everyone – defendant Newey – but I have never looked for this. We want a horizontal structure, where we try to encourage and communication between everyone to minimize the use of emails and allow people to talk to each other. It’s all about having an engaging work environment and having a good group of senior engineers, with strong figures at the head of the various departments – technical, design and all the others – who can supervise the work in the factory. I think this way things work really well and work great“.

Observe opponents

Newey then also spoke about his specific way of operating, explaining his own, for example grid walks – now famous – during which he tries to grasp any interesting details brought to the track by rival single-seaters: “I walk and if there’s something that strikes me and I think it’s interesting, I stop to observe it in detail – said the designer of the world champion team – I look at what they’ve been working on, because maybe there’s a different way to develop. a point we made differently. It’s not just about copying, but looking at the work of others can lead you to new ideas“, he concluded.